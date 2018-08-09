Promotion at the first attempt for Harriers

A new chapter in the Nene Valley Harriers story was written on Sunday when the club won promotion from Division Three of the UK Womens League in their first season of national level competition.

A solid third-place finish behind Havering AC and Belgrave Harriers in the season’s finale at Lee Valley, earned them runners-up spot and a place in Division Two next season.

First places came from Andrea Jenkins in the discus, Kelly Lawrence in the B string hammer, Priscilla Dadzie in the B shot and team captain Devon Spencer in the pole vault, but the day was all about teamwork.

Rosie Jacobs took part in three events with the highlight being her second place in the 400m hurdles as did Jenkins, who added a second place in the hammer to her discus win.

A number of other athletes doubled up and Emily Maltby achieved second place in both the long jump with 5.28m and the triple jump with a 10.91m.

With a relatively youthful team Nene Valley will hope to make their mark on Division Two next season.

Match result: 1 Havering AC 239pts; 2 Belgrave Harriers 196pts; 3 Nene Valley Harriers 193pts; 4 Herne Hill Harriers 165pts; 5 City of Liverpool 154pts; 6 Rugby & Northampton AC 153pts; 7 Reading AC 145pts.

Nene Valley Harriers results:

100m - A 5 Alex Pullan 13.54, B 4 Megan Pusey 13.57; 200m - A 5 Megan Pusey 27.58, B 5 Kelsi Ellis 27.64; 400m - A 2 Kelsi Ellis 61.26, B 2 Claire Smith 62.13 (PB); 800m - A 5 Emma Randall 2.28.0, B 4 Ellie Piccaver 2.33.5; 1500m - A 4Emma Randall 5.03.6, B 6 Ellie Piccaver 5.42.6; 3000m - A 6 Josie Fortune 11.38.0; 100m hurdles - A 5 Emily Maltby 17.22, B 3 Rosanna Jacobs 17.48; 400m hurdles - A 2 Rosanna Jacobs 72.23, B 4 Devon Spencer 93.06; 4x100m - 7th Nene Valley Harriers 54.78; 4x400m - 4thNene Valley Harriers 4.14.3.

High Jump - A 5 Rosanna Jacobs 1.50m; Pole Vault - A 1 Devon Spencer 2.50m; Long Jump - A 2 Emily Maltby 5.28m, B 6 Judith Jacobs 3.53m (PB); Triple Jump - A 2 Emily Maltby 10.91m, B 2 Devon Spencer 9.75m; Shot - A 2 Lydia Church 10.96m, B 1 Priscilla Dadzie 10.60m; Discus - A 1 Andrea Jenkins 36.15m, B 2 Kelly Lawrence 25.04m; Hammer - A 2 Andrea Jenkins 48.05m, B 1 Kelly Lawrence 40.13m; Javelin - A 6 Lydia Church 24.29m (PB), B 4 Andrea Jenkins 21.78m.

FINAL TABLE

Lg Pts Match Pts

Havering AC 21 648

Nene Valley Harriers 20 614

City Of Liverpool 17 557

Rugby & Northampton 15 522

Belgrave Harriers 15 497

Herne Hill Harriers 9 394

Reading 8 421

The men were in British League Division Three action at Nottingham on Saturday, in a fixture which had something of an end-of-season feel to it.

Nene Valley finished last out of the six competing teams, but their place in the division was safe going into the fixture.

Martin Tinkler was the only individual winner with a shot put of 14.50m.