Peterborough Athletic Club trio help smash a world record

Three members of Peterborough Atheltic Club have raced their way into the Guinness Book of Records.

Chloe Finlay, Steve Robinson and Dave Stunnell were part of the Royal Air Force team that shattered the world 100x10k relay record last week.

Steve Robinson.

Their attempt to break the record of 69 hours 6 minutes and 52 seconds took place at RAF Cosford and involved 100 different serving athletes.

And they absolutely smashed it by a staggering 4 hours 30 minutes and 30 seconds in a new time of 64:36:22.

Finlay ran her 10km in 39.48, Robinson in 33.55 and Stunell in 39.12.

The event was held as part of the RAF centenary celebrations.

David Stunell.

n Nene Valley athletes old and new battled the oppressive heat and troublesome pollen to register fine times in the Vitality London 10k on Monday, writes Barry Warne.

The start area on The Mall was full of coughing and spluttering runners, with the likely culprit being the many London plane trees in Green Park. These trees are notorious for the potency of their pollen, and a large number of runners were slowed by several minutes as a result of coughing and sneezing fits throughout the race.

Jordan Foster has been setting new standards every time she’s raced this year, and she was at it again in the capital knocking 11 seconds off her previous fastest time, set at Eye just two weeks ago. Foster finished 54th senior lady in a time of 37.53.

Not only did she exceed her expectations in the race, but the happy Harrier had the privilege of chatting to Mo Farah in the elite area pre-race.

“I asked Sir Mo if he’d like to join Nene Valley Harriers, but he politely declined said Foster.

“As for the race, I was chuffed to run such a good time. I was finding it tough between miles four and five, but the heat didn’t really affect me and I managed to keep it going.”

The event featured many of the country’s top distance runners, and Chris Wright was in the thick of it.

Wright, who recently left Nene Valley due to a move to London, finished 14th in a new personal best (PB) of 30:40, within a minute of race winner Mo Farah.

Veteran Sean Beard had a fine run finishing inside the top 500 of a 17,000-strong field with a 37.53 clocking.

Former Peterborough AC man Glen Watts clocked 32:16 for 79th place while current member Simon Fell came home 274th in 35:17.

Fell was the 22nd Over 40 across the line while his wife Liz, who runs for Nene Valley, finished 45th Over 40 lady.

Nene Valley’s Yvonne Scarrott was the 21st Over 50 lady while Roy Young of Eye Community Runners shattered his PB with a 44:43 clocking which placed him 11th Over 60.

n Nene Valley marathon man Daryl Coulter completed the Edinburgh Marathon in a time of 3:10.38 at the weekend.

Coulter has now raced the distance six times this year since his first outing in Essex on new year’s day.