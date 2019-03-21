Peel leads the way for Lincolnshire at English Schools

Have your say

Nene Valley Harriers concluded their cross-country season at Temple Newsam Park in Leeds on Saturday as 16 of the club’s most talented youngsters laced up their spikes for the English Schools Cross-Country Championship, writes Barry Warne.

Molly Peel capped what has been a fine season by finishing 34th and first Lincolnshire scorer in the intermediate girls race, while Cambridgeshire cross-country champion Flo Brill finished 105th on what was a classic mudbath of a course.

Three other Nene Valley girls had come through the qualifying rounds to be selected by their county at intermediate level, and the Cambs trio of Ella Robinson, Katie Tasker and Olivia Mead finished 164th, 252nd and 326th respectively.

Owen Wilkinson has also enjoyed a good season and put the icing on the cake with a 42nd place finish for Cambs in the intermediate boys race. Lincolnshire’s Sam Hughes came home 170th.

Kai Chilvers was the pick of the Nene Valley junior boys with an 86th place finish.

Cambs team-mate Joseph Reindel placed 164th with Harry Hewitt 127th in a Lincolnshire vest.

Running in the light blue of Cambs, Chelsie Bole finished 287th in the girls race.

A trio of Nene Valley senior girls ran for Cambs with Molly Jones leading them home in 159th. Josie Fortune placed 204th and Ellie Piccaver 222nd.

Representing Lincolnshire, Archie Rainbow was 233th senior boy with Aaron Hunt not far behind in 256th.

LONG SUTTON 10K

Paul Baxter of Bushfield Joggers along with Eye’s Roy Young and Leah Short travelled to Long Sutton for a windy 10km race on Sunday, and all three of them returned home with well deserved prizes.

Baxter finished first Over 55 in 40:51 while Young took the Over 60 prize with a 46.17 clocking.

Short was the winning senior lady, finishing in 46:35.

Richard Coles got his career in a Peterborough AC vest off to the best of starts finishing in a new personal best of 42:11.