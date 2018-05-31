PARALYMPICS: Optimax give Daniel a massive confidence boost

A Paralympic athlete from Norfolk is singing the praises of a Peterborough company for improving his eyesight and thereby boosting his confidence.

Daniel Nobbs, a shot putter and javelin thrower from Attleborough, underwent laser eye surgery at Optimax in Lincoln Road last June and says it was a ‘brilliant decision’.

Daniel Nobbs with Optimax (Peterborough) clinic manager Tina Holroyd (left) and Siobhan Holroyd.

“Over the last few years, my eyesight had been deteriorating, which made driving in the morning and late at night more difficult,” said Nobbs, who respresented GB at the Paralympics in Beijing and the World Championships in Nerw Zealamd.

“My optician told me I should be wearing my glasses more, which made me look into having laser eye surgery.

“And I’m really happy I had it done. The treatment was a brilliant decision and the staff at Optimax Peterborough were amazing.

“When I’m training now, it’s like being able to see in HD, which helps with target and technical work.

“At the World Games in Portugal in December, I was at the podium awaiting my medal. When I looked up I could see my fiancée and baby daughter in the crowd crystal clear – which I wouldn’t have been able to do before having the treatment, so it was a really special moment for me.

“My next major goal is selection for the European Championships in Berlin in August, and having improved vision has given me a lot more confidence. I just wish I’d had it done years ago!.”

