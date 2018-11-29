PAC men and Nene Valley ladies rule in relay race

Peterborough Athletic Club’s men and Nene Valley Harriers ladies conquered the Cambridgeshire fens in tigerish fashion, both coming from behind to win at the Hereward Relay on Sunday.

The Peterborough AC veteran men took the lead on the second leg between Whittlesey and March thanks to a fine run from Simon Fell, who covered the 10.30 mile leg in 1:01.40.

Jordan Foster.

Despite this Kirk Brawn began the fourth leg six minutes behind the leaders, a staff team from Bottisham Village College.

It proved, however, not to be a problem for the England veteran international as he stormed his way across the flatlands between Welney and Ely, clocking 1:05.28 over the 10.9 mile leg to beat his rival by eight minutes and secure a margin of victory of over two minutes.

Simon Mead on the first stage, along with Fell on the third and Brawn on the fourth picked up the prizes for fastest veterans.

Brawn said: “The Hereward Relay is such an amazing event with a fantastic camaraderie between all the different teams. It was great to be part of the PAC vets team which was put together by Steve Hall.

“All the lads did a great job. We were getting messages of support from our clubmates and coach Andy Barber before afterwards and even throughout the race.

“It was a brilliant feeling going into first position in the latter part of the race and crossing the line as winning team.”

Nene Valley’s ladies are always a force to be reckoned with, and it was no surprise when Jordan Foster overturned a two-minute deficit on the final stage to run down her rival from Bury St Edmunds Pacers and secure the club a two-minute victory cushion.

Foster’s time of 1:10.36 won her the prize for fastest lady on the fourth stage.

Lindsey Lister was the fastest lady on the opening leg between Cathedral Square and Whittlesey, getting her team of to a fine start.

Nene Valley’s men narrowly missed out on the medals finishing in fourth position.

Team captain Mike Chapman put them in contention with a good run on leg three from March to Welney, moving the Harriers up three places from seventh to fourth.

Yaxley Ladies finished as sixth female team with the speedy quartet of Claire Piercy, Roslyn Loutit, Kayleigh Draper and Gina Crane all running well.

Stamford Striders men came in 10th, and were grateful to Mark Popple who ran leg two in 1:03.08,the third fastest leg of the day.

Bushfield Joggers men finished 33rd out of 117 teams, and incredibly Tom Middleton overtook 53 runners on the Whittlesey to March stage.

LOCAL TIMES

Leg One Peterborough to Whittlesey - 6.90 miles

Harrison Miles (NVH) 41.37

Lindsey Lister (NVH Ladies) 47.17

Simon Mead (PAC) 40.27

Leg Two Whittlesey to March - 10.30 miles

Lee Hartill (NVH) 1:04.40

Sophie Wilkinson (NVH Ladies) 1:16.35

Simon Fell (PAC) 1:01.04

Leg Three - March to Welney - 11.5 miles

Mike Chapman (NVH) 1:12.50

Emma Tomlinson-McCrae (NVH Ladies) 1:24.13

Jon Peet (PAC) 1:13.32

Leg Four - Welney to Ely - 10.9 miles

Andy Todd (NVH) 1:13.47

Jordan Foster (NVH Ladies) 1:10.36

Kirk Brawn ( PAC) 1:05.28