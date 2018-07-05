PAC golden girls Taylor and Sims get the ideal warm-up

Peterborough Athletic Club’s youngsters had plenty to celebrate at a red-hot Eastern Counties Championship meeting at the Embankment on Saturday.

Elizabeth Taylor and Megan Sims, two athletes looking forward to the big English Schools Championships in Birmingham next weekend (July 13 and 14), warmed up with gold-medal winning performances.

Shot putt champions Donovan Capes.

Sims raced to victory in the Under 20 400m hurdles and Taylor led the way home in the Under 15 200m in 25.95.

Two other PAC athletes struck gold.

Pole vaulter Holly Brown made a welcome return to action to take the Under 20 title in her first appearance of the season, and Dylan Phillips jumped highest in the Under 15 boys high jump taking the honours with 1.61m.

PAC also had two silver medallists. Charlotte Dunstone was second in the Under 15 girls 75m hurdles with a personal best (PB) of 11.8 and Bryce Tshabala finished runner-up to clubmate Phillips in the Under 15 boys high jump with a height of 1.55m

Dylan Phillips.

Completing a good day for PAC, five athletes collected bronze medals.

They were Lola Fletcher in the Under 13 girls 800m with a PB of 2.36.2, Elena Rivetti in the Under 13 girls 75m hurdles, Patryk Spryngel in the Under 17 boys 400m, Steve Robinson in the senior men’s 3,000m and Matthew Simpson in the Under 15 boys javelin.

Donovan Capes of Nene Valley Harriers, another set for the English Schools Championships, won the Under 15 boys shot putt title with a new best of 12.76m and he was second in the discus where he equalled his best of 34.23m.

His dad and coach Lewis Capes said: “This gives Donovan great momentum going into the English Schools where he is the only first year to have qualified in the age group.

Elena Rivetti.

“It will be a great experience for him this year being so young but he will be gunning for the title next year.”

n Martin Tinkler of Nene Valley was eighth in the shot at the televised British Athletics Championship in Birmingham with a 14.03m putt.