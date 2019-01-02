PAC distance runners close out the year in style

After a successful 2018 it was fitting that Peterborough Athletic Club’s distance runners got their New Year celebrations underway early at the Advacnce Performance 10k at Ferry Meadows on Monday (December 31).

They won both the men’s and women’s team titles showing how well the club has developed in the past 12 months.

The winning PAC women's team of, from the left, coach Andy Barber, Daniella Hart, Sophie Watson and Chloe Finlay.

In the women’s race it looked as though Chloe Finlay would face a threat from Lincoln Wellington’s Sophie Darling, who recently clocked 38:34 for the distance. But underlining the progress she has made through 2018, Finlay came home well clear in 37:40 to win by almost two minutes.

Second scorer for Peterborough was Daniella Hart, who has made continuous progress since joining the club earlier in the year. Despite a cold she once again lowered her personal best with 41:47.

And completing the scorers was Sophie Watson, who has emerged as one of the key members of Peterborough’s scoring team across a range of competitions. Once again she set another big PB taking five and a half minutes off her previous best 10k with 45:57.

Finlay said: “It felt really fitting and was great fun for us to finish the year winning both the men’s and women’s team competitions in a local event.

“In 2018 we’ve seen so many people in the group improve and develop in both the men’s and women’s teams. So to race and socialise together on the last day of the year was brilliant with even more PBs being set.

“The atmosphere within the group was again superb with people not racing there to cheer us on. And with more people joining and improving all the time we’re looking forward to a great 2019.”

In the men’s race Dave Hudson was in superb shape to take the win but it was a familiar looking pack in pursuit. Unsurprisingly it was James McCrae, now Sheffield based and running for Hallamshire Harriers, who kicked clear in the last 2k to take second place as he looks ahead to some indoor racing.

In third place was PAC’s Dom Moszkal, clocking 33:18 to demonstrate his emergence as one of the leading local contenders. And just behind in 33:21 was clubmate Shaun Walton, who made his breakthrough last winter but shows no signs of slowing his progression as he knocked over a minute off his personal best. Making up the scoring three was Kirk Brawn, who began this year as a 2:57 marathon runner but finished it with a 2:39 running for England in the Masters International. Brawn progressed though the field to finish in 35:53.

Also representing PAC was James Sadlier, who continued his comeback with 38:17, and Kay Gibson, who clocked a 56:36.

Meanwhile across at the Ely 10k, Andy Brett ran a 37:05 and cross-country league team manager Steve Hall swapped his clipboard for his racing shoes with a 37:43 clocking.