Northern gold for in-form McCrae

Lincolnshire-based James McCrae, who recently left Nene Valley Harriers for Hallamshire Harriers, has hit a rich vein of form which he continued with a fine win in the Northern Indoor Championships in Sheffield.

Having won his 1500m heat in a time of 4:07.4, the 22 year-old dominated the final to win gold with a 3:59.79 clocking after covering the last 200m in a rapid 27 seconds.

The win adds to McCrae’s Midland outdoor gold he claimed in the summer.

He said: “I was a bit surprised to get the gold medal as it was a very good field in the final. But I’m delighted with my run.

“I’m aiming to get the qualifying time for the British Indoors so this result bodes well for that.”