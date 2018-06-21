Niko shines bright with Sunday bests for PAC

Peterborough Athletic Club’s youngsters continued to show their strength in the hurdles and jumping events at the second round of the East Anglian League in Luton on Sunday.

In the Under 15 boys age group Niko Tirchineci shone as he gained maximum points in both the A string long jump (5.63m) and triple jump (11.40m). Both distances were new personal bests.

Charlotte Dustone won her hurdles race.

There was also a B string long jump win for Cody Roe with 5.27m.

There was a great competition in the high jump as Dylan Phillips improved his personal best (PB) once again to 1.65m winning the A string and newcomer Bryce Tshabalala made his mark with a B string win and PB performance of 1.55m.

In the Under 15 boys sprints there were B string wins for Olly Baxter in the 200m and Dontae Bowling in the 100m (12.7).

Dylan Phillips finished first and gained a personal best in the B string 300m (44.8) and there was a PB and second place for Baxter in the A string 100m with a time of 12.4.

Also on the track Conner Cassar gave a strong performance in the A string 800m (2.36.1) and Ronnie Davey achieved a PB and second place in the B race with a time of 2.40.1.

In the throwing events, Matthew Simpson improved his discus yet again to 16.46m with Tshabalala throwing a PB of 19.09m.

In the Under 13 boys Max Roe had another hat-trick of wins in the A string 75m hurdles, 100m and long jump.

Making his debut, Neilas Virsilas won the B string 100m and came third in the javelin. Oliver Barden ran well in the 100m and 200m.

In the middle distance races Edward Judd just missed out on a PB in the 800m coming third in 2.33.0 with a strongly run race.

In the 1500m Lewis Wiles ran from the front to win the A string and Louis Moulton won the B string in 5.25.0 taking five seconds off his PB. They both competed in the high jump as well, each coming second. Moulton also broke the five-metre mark in the shot with 5.32m giving him a new PB.

Due to a number of athletes competing over the weekend at the Anglian Schools event, the girls fielded a smaller team.

Nevertheless there was success in the hurdles with Charlotte Dunstone, Danni Owusu-Ansah and Louise Chance all winning the Under 15 races and Elena Rivetti and Alice Bennett winning the Under 13 races.

Lola Fletcher also won the Under 13 girls 800m race and Charlotte Bennett won the Under 15 shot with a new PB of 6.98m.