New boy Bogle races into the Cambridgeshire All-England team

New kid on the block Jason Bogle has been added to the Cambridgeshire team to compete in the prestigious English Schools Track & Field Championships at Birmingham’s Alexander Stadium later this month.

The City of Peterborough Academy pupil will line up in a Cambridgeshire vest in the junior boys 200m after dipping under the qualifyimg mark of 24.00 at a Peterborough Schools meeting last week.

And that’s a fine achievement for a sprinter who only took up the sport two months ago.

During that time he won the 100m and 200m titles at the Cambridgeshire Schools Championships and then repeated the feat at the Anglian Schools Championships in Norwich.

Other late additions to the Cambridgeshire squad included Megan Sims (Stanground Academy) in the senior girls 400m hurdles and Nikolaos Adrian Tirchineci (Thomas Deacon Academy) in the junior boys high jump.