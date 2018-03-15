Nene Valley throwers on a gold rush at British Championships

Nene Valley Harriers veterans Simon Achurch and Andrea Jenkins enjoyed a gold rush at the British Masters Championships at Lee Valley at the weekend.

Both won three gold medals with Achurch also picking up a couple of silvers as well.

Wendy Perkins.

In the outdoor throws, Achurch claimed the Over 40 weighted throw (12.49m), hammer (40.76m) and javelin (40.86m) titles and was second in the discus (33.41m). He won a second silver indoors in the shot with 12.40m.

Jenkins, a world Masters champion in 2017, enjoyed a clean sweep, taking Over 40 gold in all three of her outdoor events, the discus (31.21m), hammer (43.63m) and the weighted throw (13.56m).

Harriers also brought home two more medals from the outdoor throws with Tim Needham bagging a bronze in the Over 65 discus with 31.55m and Hazel Gering going one better to take Over 45 silver in the weighted throw with 5.27m.

Husband and wife Julian and Claire Smith were indoor medallists on the track, both winning 200m silver medals.

Julian clocked 24.94 in the Over 45 age group and Claire finished in 27.94 in the Over 40 race.

Two Peterborough Athletic Club mums had an extra special Mother’s Day after winning silver medals at Lee Valley on the track indoors.

Wendy Perkins was runner-up in the Over 35 400m with a time of 68.92 while Stacy McGivern was second in the Over 40 long jump with a personal best 5.06m - that was just three centimetres off the gold.