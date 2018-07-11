NENE VALLEY HARRIERS: Ladies love Liverpool and move closer to the title, men boosted by Harry Maguire lookalike

With one fixture to go Nene Valley Harriers sit proudly at the top of the UK Womens Athletics League Division Three after a strong showing at Liverpool last Sunday (July 8).

Nene Valley were third out of seven teams, finishing behind Liverpool Harriers and Havering, in a fixture that saw three of the six visiting teams making the lenghty journey from London.

It was away from the track that the Harriers accumulated the most points as Becki Hall won both the shot and the hammer with throws of 12.58 and 32.42m respectively.

Andrea Jenkins threw a distance of 35.38m to win the discus, and she also took the hammer runners-up spot. Kelly Lawrence was first in the B hammer throwing 39.95m.

There were several high quality performances on the track, notably over the 400m hurdles where Megan Sims ran 69.27 for third place in the A race and Rosie Jacobs clocked 70.67 for the runners- up spot in the B race.

The sandpit was a happy hunting ground for the city club and Jasmine Allen and Emily Maltby were both runners up in the long jump with leaps of 5.30 and 5.00m.

Maltby went on to jump 10.52m for third position in the triple jump. Team captain Devon Spencer won the B long jump with a distance of 9.76m.

Nene Valley’s men were in British Athletics League Two action at a balmy Bedford on Saturday (July 7) and now sit third in the standings after a second-place finish.

Team captain, and England World Cup star Harry Maguire lookalike, Dave Bush led by example as he finished second in the B 400m hurdles with a time of 58.98.

A team runner Sean Reidy also came in as runner-up with a 58.50 clocking.

Latvian international Edgars Sumskis won the 3,000m hurdles in a speedy 9:12.88 and shot putting star Martin Tinkler threw 14.74m for his first place.

Tinkler also scored valuable points in the B hammer where he finished runner up with a distance of 36.66m.

Sam Richards won the long jump registering a leap of 6.85m, and then finished second in the B triple jump with a distance of 13.10.

Newly graduated Birmingham University student James McCrae ran 4:07.78 for third place in the 1500m.

McCrae also finished third over 3,000m in a time of 8:33.37.

Aaron Hunt ran his way into the runners-up spot in the B 1500m with a 4:12.93 clocking.