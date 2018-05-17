NENE VALLEY HARRIERS: City club collect 38 County Championship gold medals

Nene Valley Harriers racked up a mightily impressive number of County Championship medals last weekend.

It was Cambs County Championship day at the Embankment, while Boston hosted the Lincs Championships and the city club walked away with an astonishing 80 medals, including 38 golds.

Donovan Capes was in fine form in the Lincs County Championships.

At the Embankment, NVH throwers were in superb form Under 15 George Harrison won the hammer and finished second in the javelin. Martin Tinkler won the senior men’s shot and discus, while Simon Achurch collected the senior men’s hammer and javelin silver along with shot bronze.

Kelly Lawrence’s throw of 40.83m was good enough to win the senior ladies hammer, and Priscilla Dadzie claimed gold in the under 20 shot with Elizabeth Moorhouse following suit at under 17 level .

On the track Flo Brill impressed when winning the under 15 800m and Josephine Fortune and Emma Randall both took first place in the 1500m at under 20 and senior ladies levels respectively.

Mapesho Mukutuma clocked 55.55 for gold in the under 20 400m, and under 15 300m sprinter William Kong was over two seconds clear of second place in his event. Kong also won the 200m.

Kai Chilvers in the under 15 800m, and senior ladies pole vaulter Devon Spencer both won their events.

At Boston two club and championship records fell with William Hughes running 21.53 to win the under 20’s 200m gold and Beckie Hall winning the senior ladies shot with a distance of 12.96m.

Several Nene Valley athletes won multiple golds, and under 13 Katie Marsh collected an impressive four medals winning the 70m hurdles and the long jump. Marsh also won silver in the 100m and bronze in the 200m.

Katie Calcutt won the under 15 75m hurdles and the long jump. She also collected 100m silver.

The Capes family had reason to celebrate with under 15 Donovan Capes winning the discus and shot and Lawson Capes taking under 11 gold in the 80m hurdles and long jump.

Charles Hughes won the under 20 shot, while Danielle Pusey collected under 15 gold in the javelin. Under 13 Evie Blow collected shot gold and 200m silver, while sprinter James Marsh won the under 17 200m with a 23.47m clocking.

Under 20 Megan Pusey impressed winning both the 200m and 400m.

Danielle Pusey won the award for best javelin performance - the Margaret Fitzgibbon Trophy.