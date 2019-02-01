Molly up there with the best in the south of England

Have your say

Molly Peel was the star of the show for Nene Valley Harriers at the annual South of England Cross-Country Championship mudfest at Parliament Hill Fields in north London.

The silver medallist in the Lincolnshire Cross-Country Championship, staged in early January, more than held her own in a field featuring many of England’s best under 17 runners.

Top Harriers finisher Molly Peel.

Peel finished in 30th position with a 20:39 clocking on the hilly 5km course and was up there with the leaders after the early climb on to Hampstead Heath.

Katie Tasker also ran well coming home 61st in a 176-strong field.

Sam Hughes led the Nene Valley under 15 boys challenge finishing 77th and with Sam Oakley and Dylan Tomaselli both making the top 100, the boys placed 14th - the best team performance of the day from the club.

Three-times Cambridgeshire champion Flo Brill clocked 17:55 over the 4km course to finish 58th in the under 15 girls race.

It's uphill for Harriers Katie Tasker and Hannah Knight.

Owen Wilkinson enjoyed a fine run in the men’s under 17 category with a 61st place finish. Wilkinson covered the 6km course in 23:55.

Eliza Mardon was 110th in the girls under 13 race, while Isla Fullock-Holmes was nine places further back.

Lewis Wiles of Peterborough AC took the local honours in the boys under 13 race with a 99th-place finish, while his Peterborough AC teammate Sarah Caskey ran well to place 111th out of over 700 finishers in the senior ladies race.

London-based former Nene Valley man Chris Wright took a superb eighth place in the senior men’s event, having placed 168th in last year’s race.

Owen Wilkinson ploughs through the mud.

Wearing the vest of Serpentine Running Club, the much improved athlete covered the 14.4km four laps in an impressive 46.47,while second claim Helpston Harrier Josh Lunn, running for Bedford, came in 30th.

Steve Robinson was the highest placed Helpston Harrier with a 61st-place finish while Mike Chapman in 385th led the Nene Valley contingent home.

Nene Valley’s Alex Hampson finished 30th in the senior men’s race at the Midlands Cross-Country Championship in Leamington.

A lover of cross-country, the high spot of Hampson’s career to date was his win in the Southern under 17 race back in 2013.

Leading senior man Mike Chapman.

Local results at the South Of England Championships (Nene Valley unless stated):

Under 13 Boys: 99 Lewis Miles (PAC); 250 Joshua Smith; 279 Felix Bowling.

Under 15 Boys: 77 Sam Hughes; 83 Sam Oakley; 99 Dylan Tomaselli; 154 Harry Hewitt; 279 Oliver Beasley (PAC).

Under 17 Men: 61 Owen Wilkinson; 144 Harvey Hancock; 152 Sam Staines.

Under 20 Men: 106 Aaron Hunt.

Senior Men: 30 Josh Lunn (Bedford); 61 Steve Robinson (Helpston Harriers); 165 Michael Channing (Bedford); 328 Paul Lunn (Helpston Harriers); 378 Mike Chapman; 420 Luke Myers; 467 Jeff Lucas (Werrington Joggers); 533 James Mcdonald; 614 Miles Harrison; 745 Oliver Mason (PAC); 916 Paul Parkin; 951 Martin Steven (Werrington Joggers); 1041 Andy Rawlins (Werrington Joggers); 1025 Daryll Coulter; 1108 Simon Gilbey; 1113 Derek Smith.

The Nene Valley Harriers senior men's team.

Under 13 Girls: 110 Eliza Mardon; 119 Isla Fullock-Holmes; 138 Evie Hemmings; 188 Aoife Glasswell; 292 Kiera McKimm; 296 Becki Gray; 308 Niamh Hodgeson.

Under 15 Girls: 58 Flo Brill; 163 Chelsie Bole; 174 Lottie Hemmings; 236 Josie Knight .

Under 17 Women: 30 Molly Peel; 61 Katie Tasker; 135 Hannah Knight.

Senior Women: 111 Sarah Caskey (PAC); 450 Louise Morgan (PAC); 513 Alison Staines; 626 Rachel Moreton (Werrington Joggers); 627 Laura Whale (Werrington Joggers); 644 Caroline Sefton (Werrington Joggers).