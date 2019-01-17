Molly a league champion after another great run

Nene Valley Harriers returned from Saturday’s concluding North Midlands Cross-Country League fixture in Nottingham with a hefty haul of silverware.

The under 11 and under 17 girls left the Wollaton Park venue as league champions, and the dominance of the young athletes was also reflected in the number of individual series prizes won.

Molly Peel finished as runner-up in Nottingham and was crowned the girl of the series in the under 17 age group after a magnificent debut cross-country season for Nene Valley.

Hannah Knight in fourth and sixth-placed Amber Park ensured that the team finished first on the day to complete their dominance of the series.

Evie Hemmings came in third and Alexandra Braid fifth, with Ruby Wright crossing the line 17th. These results saw the under 11s finish second at Nottingham and first in the overall standings. Hemmings and Braid won the runner-up and third-placed individual series prizes.

The Nene Valley success story did not end there with the under 15 girls finishing the series in second position. Lottie Hemmings in 15th place was the club’s first finisher at Nottingham.

Elizabeth Eames was the leading under 13 Harrier finishing 15th while Emma Randle in 41st was the first senior lady.

The boys also won their fair share of awards, with the under 17s placing second on the day and second in the overall standings. Tenth-placed Matt Dowling ran well as did Ben Roberts in 11th.

Rhys Buswell in ninth led the under 11 boys home. He was well supported by 12th-placed Nathaniel Clifford. The youngsters were third in the final league table.

Alex Roberts placed fifth in the under 13 race, while Harry Hewitt in 13th was the leading under 15 runner.

The senior men’s race was a fine advert for Peterborough distance running with Peterborough AC’s Ben Heron winning and Nene Valley’s Alex Hampson just 11 seconds further back in third.