Mees and Davey make English finals - Hughes just misses out

Two Peterborough athletes made it through to finals at the big England Athletics Under 20 and Under 23 Championships at Bedford over the weekend.

Former Peterborough AC middle distance star Daniel Mees, now running for Newham & Essex Beagles and Kent University, made it into the Under 23 800m final after finishing third in his heat in 1.54.00.

In the final he clocked 1.53.98 for seventh place. His personal best is 1.51.87.

Peterborough AC all-rounder Lewis Davey clocked a new PB of 48.27 to place third in his heat of the Under 20 400m and that was good enough for a lane in the final where he finished eighth in 48.60.

William Hughes of Nene Valley Harriers just missed out on a place in the final of the Under 20 200m.

Hughes was runner-up in his heat in 21.83 - just outside his PB of 21.53 - and in the semi-finals finished fifth in 22.01.

James McCrae of Nene Valley was 11th in the Under 23 1500m in 3.55.88 - five seconds outside his PB.