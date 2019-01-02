McCrae runner-up in the big race at Ferry Meadows

There were fireworks at Ferry Meadows on New Year’s Eve as three of Peterborough’s top distance runners contested a race-long battle for second place in the Advance Performance 10k organised by Sublime Racing.

Dave Hudson of BRJ caught the trio napping at the start, going clear almost from the gun.

Dominic Moszkal.

It was never going to be easy to reel in a runner of Hudson’s quality and he inched further ahead as the race went on, rocketing to victory in a speedy time of 32:22.

The fun was going on behind as Peterborough AC’s Dominic Moszkal and Shaun Walton were locked in a battle with former Nene Valley Harrier James McCrae, who is now running for Sheffield Hallam AC.

By the 7k mark Moszkal had gained a small advantage over the his rivals, but McCrae then made his move, soon catching and passing Moszkal, who was suffering from an untimely stitch.

Once ahead McCrae hung on for second place with a 33:04 clocking with Moszkal third in 33:18 three seconds ahead of Walton.

“It was a good course and I enjoyed the race,” said McCrae. “I was hanging on at the end and had gone through all my gears. I was praying that neither Dom or Shaun would catch me as I knew I had nothing more to give. We made a mistake letting Dave Hudson go clear so soon, and should have heeded his reputation of always gunning it from the start.”

Peterborough AC’s Chloe Finlay dominated the ladies race from start to finish and won by a huge margin with a 37:40 clocking. Second-placed Sophie Darling of Lincoln Wellington AC was almost two minutes further back, with Shelsley Duffy from BRJ third in 41:12.

As well as winning the men’s team prize Peterborough AC were also the leading ladies. Finlay received stirling support from Danielle Hart, who came in sixth with a 41:47 clocking, and Sophie Watson, who closed the team out crossing the line in 45:57.

Kirk Brawn was the third scorer in the PAC men’s team finishing seventh in 34:53. Brawn was also the first Over 40 home.

Yaxley’s Roslyn Loutit ran 43:39 to take the Over 50 ladies award with Stamford Strider Jim Grant coming home as first Over 60 just three seconds behind Loutit.

After a race-long battle with an adversary from Bedford, Eric Winstone of Bushfield won the Over 65 category in 44:56.

ELY 10k

Two Peterborough AC athletes ran well in the Ely New Year’s Eve 10k. Andrew Brett finished seventh in 37:02 with Steven Hall five places back with a 37:45 clocking.

MARATHON MAN

Nene Valley’s marathon runner extraordinaire Darryl Coulter completed his 92nd, 93rd and 94th marathons over the festive period. His best performance was in the Milton Keynes Christmas Cracker race, where he found himself on the second step of the podium with a 3:21.33 clocking.

THROWS PENTATHLON

Nene Valley enjoyed wins galore at their Christmas Throwing Pentathlon.

Simon Achurch won all four disciplines finishing with a points tally of 2,575.

Sean Reidy was first Over 35 with 1,677 points, while John Blackwell was the fourth Over 65.

Lydia Church accumulated a points tally of 2,601 to finish as first senior woman, while Andrea Jenkins totalled 3,310 to finish as the leading veteran. Hazel Gerring was the first Over 45.