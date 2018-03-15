McCartney is the leading lady in Jubilee Park

Have your say

Nene Valley Harriers finished third and Yaxley Runners were fourth in the final round of the Frostbite League at Jubilee Park in Huntingdon on Sunday.

Riverside Runners of St Neots won the race and with it the league title while Huntingdon AC finished second.

The top four teams on the day finished in that order in the final standings.

Dave Hudson of BRJ won his second successive Frostbite race, covering the five-mile course in 27:53.

PACTRAC’s Paul Vernon finished as runner-up with a 28.11 clocking.

Matt Launch of Yaxley Runners led the Peterborough athletes challenge finishing 11th in 31:17.

Lee Harthill was in the vanguard of the Nene Valley challenge coming home 15th in 31:31.

Nene Valley’s men packed superbly with Austin Herbert placing 17th, Miles Harrison 18th and Sean Beard 22nd.

Sterling support was provided by 31st placed Mike Chapman, along with Andy Todd and Simon Parkes who came home 35th and 40th respectively.

Bushfield’s Tracy McCartney had a fine run winning the ladies race, and finishing in 24th position overall with a time of 32.51.

That was three places ahead of Peterborough AC’s Chloe Finlay, who runs for Ramsey in the Frostbite League.

Sarah Caskey of PACTRAC was fourth lady with Emma Tomlinson-McCrae of Nene Valley fifth.

Finlay and Caskey showed superb powers of recovery after running in the energy-sapping Inter-Counties Cross-Country Championships the previous day.

The junior race was won by Nene Valley’s Owen Wilkinson with his team-mate Sam Garner in fourth.

Hunts AC won the league and the Harriers finished fourth. This reflected their finishing positions on the day.

CROSS-COUNTRY

The Cambridgeshire and Lincolnshire teams were well stocked with Nene Valley youngsters at the Inter-Counties Cross-Country Championship held in Prestwich Hall near Loughborough on Saturday.

It was a case of survival of the fittest on a course which was by far the muddiest many of the athletes had ever competed on.

Older athletes stole the show, however, with Peterborough AC runners leading the local challenge in both the senior men’s and ladies races.

Ben Heron was in his element on the quagmire completing the 12km course in a time of 47.29, which earned him a 67th position finish.

James McCrae of Nene Valley finished just two seconds and one place further back.

Former Harrier Alex Hampson, now running for Cambridge and Coleridge, found the going tough coming home 170th with the PAC pair of Amittai Ben-Israel and Shane Walton finishing 183rd and 193rd respectively.

Peterborough AC pair Chloe Finlay in 116th and Sarah Caskey (153rd) both enjoyed good runs in the senior ladies race.

The youthful Nene Valley contingent were at their strongest at girls Under 13 level with Lottie Hemmings first home in 133rd position. Eliza Marsden, Chelsea Bole and Josie Knight were also in action.

Bradley Allen finished 142nd in the Under 20 men’s race clocking 37.11 over the 8km course while Megan Ellison placed 146th in the girls Under 20 event.

Archie Rainbow took 179th position at Under 17 level, with Ellie Piccaver in 202nd place and Josie Fortune running well in the girls Under 17 race. Meanwhile Katie Tasker finished as 175th Under 15 girl.

HARRIER LEAGUE

The penultimate Harrier League race of the season was won by Katie Lawrence ahead of Sarah Cameron.

Gary Parr of Eye Community Runners leads the overall standings ahead of Nene Valley athletes Duane Tomaselli and David Marr.