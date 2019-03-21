Lynch Wood Runners getting bigger and better

A local lunchtime running club are celebrating a successful first year.

Lynch Wood Runners was started in April 2018 when Chantelle Watson, the regional facilities manager based at the Peterborough business park, decided to provide employees with opportunities to keep fit and healthy in their lunchtimes.

Watson said: “Lynch Wood Park are proud to be involved with the health and wellbeing of all tenants on site. We are incredibly pleased to have Eric Winstone as our running leader and coach for this incentive.

“Since the commencement of this invaluable session held at the park, we have seen a steady increase in our tenants taking part and forming the Lynch Wood Runners Group.”

Indeed many of the group have already progressed to running Park Runs and two members ran the Great Eastern Run.

Targets in 2019 include the Living Sport 10k series and more of the members attempting the GER half-marathon.

The runners meet on Mondays and Wednesdays from the foyer of the business park and runs last for around 30 minutes.

Group leader Winstone is delighted with the progress the runners have made.

He said: “It has been deeply satisfying seeing people progress from being self conscious in their running gear to become confident runners.

“They take on board the advice and we vary the pace and length of the runs. Some members have smashed their personal bests and we have trail runners and tri-athletes in the group.”