Lunn leads the way through the March mud

PACTRAC’S Josh Lunn won Sunday’s Frostbite League race at March.

The former King’s School student skipped his way through five miles of Fenland mud to win in a time of 26:25, 10 seconds clear of runner-up Dave Hudson of BRJ.

Ramsey Road Runner Simon Mead came home fourth with a 28.19 clocking and Bushfield’s Martin Gichuhi finished seventh in 28.41

Lisa Marriott of Ramsey was the leading lady with a time of 31.28 with PACTRAC’s Sarah Caskey fifth in 32.42. Ellie Swire, running for Werrington Joggers, finished seventh, nine seconds behind Caskey.

Yaxley were the leading local club in sixth position, and their challenge was led by Steve Lomax, who came home 16th in 29.26. Gina Crane was the first Yaxley woman over the line, finishing as 12th lady with a time of 34.23.

Yaxley sit fifth in the league standings, one place ahead of Nene Valley Harriers, who had an off-day finishing down in 12th.

Huntingdon AC remain top of the league after winning at March. They also won the junior race but were run close by Nene Valley.

Callum Molloy of Cambridge and Coleridge was first over the line with the Nene Valley duo of Samuel Staines and Dylan Tomaselli hot on his heels. Chelsie Bole, also representing Nene Valley, was the first girl home.

Nene Valley sit second behind Huntingdon in the overall standings.