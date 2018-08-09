Louise takes her chance to set a new club record

Peterborough Athletic Club had plenty to celebrate when hosting an Eastern Young Athletes League match at the Embankment on Sunday.

Star thrower Louise Chance threw a personal best (PB) of 30.09m in the Under 15 girls javelin to break the club record she set last season.

In the same age gropup there were double wins on the track for Elizabeth Taylor and Charlotte Dunstone. Taylor won the 100m A race in a PB of 12.8 and the 200m in 26.2 while Dunstone won the B string 100m in 13.7 and the 200m in 28.3.

Chance, Taylor, Dunstone and Charlotte Bennett then joined forces to storm to victory in the 4 x 100m relay.

In the Under 13 girls Alice Bennett won the high jump with 1.35m and ran an impressive first time performance in the 200m to come second. Sisters Dani and Gaby Owusu-Ansah had a successful day with Dani coming second in the hurdles in 12.9 and jumping 1.30m in the high jump and Gaby running a time of 14.3 in the 100m to come third.

Jessica Dixon-Walker set a new PB of 4.94m in the Under 17 girls long jump.

PAC’s Under 13 boys finished second on the day with Edward Judd winning the A string 800m with a PB of 2.29.6 and the 200m B race in 29.6.

Neilas Virsilas gave a solid performance to win the B string 100m in 14.2 and also achieved a 200m PB of 28.4.

Matthew Hawkridge finished second in the A string long jump with 3.92m and Oliver Barden won the B string with 3.79m.

In the throws Tennyson Fletcher achieved a huge PB of 19.22m for second place in the A string and Jake Horner shone by winning the A string javelin with 27.31m.

For the Under 15 boys, Oliver Baxter ran 12.7 in the 100m and Dontae Bowling gave consistent performances in both the 100m (12.7) and 200m (25.8).

There were PBs for Ronnie Davey in the 800m (2.36.4) and Conner Cassar in the discus (12.32m).

The team dominated once again in the jumps where Dylan Phillips (1.60m) and Bryce Tshabalala (1.55m) were A and B high jump winners and Davey won the B string long jump with 4.35m. Nikolaos Tirchineci jumped 5.20m for second in the A string.

For the Under 17 boys, newcomer Samuel Jensen achieved a new PB in the discus of 11.90m. Benji Davies competed well in the 800m (2.05.2) and 400m (54.8) while Zachary Bowes ran the 100m (13.00) and 200m (26.1).

In the field events Luke Phillips claimed second place in the high jump with a leap of 1.65m, as well as throwing 15.65m in the discus and 6.44m in the shot.