Have your say

Two local runners were leading ladies in weekend road races.

In the Market Harborough 10k on Sunday, Chloe Finlay of Peterborough Athletic Club was the first female home in eighth place overall with a time of 38.49.

Ruth Jones.

The previous day Ruth Jones was the winning lady in the Van’Elnor Trail 10k held at Barknor near Grantham.

The 38 year old Nene Valley Harrier completed the undulating course in a time of 43.58.