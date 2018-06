Have your say

There was double delight for outstanding young athlete Donovan Capes at the Lincolnshire Schools County Championships in Boston yesterday (June 6).

The 13 year-old Nene Valley Harrier, grandson of British shot putt legend Geoff Capes, won both the Under 15 shot and discus titles by convincing margins.

He took the honours in the shot with an English Schools qualifying throw of 12.44m and won the discus by over five metres with 32.80m.