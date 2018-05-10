Lewis wings his way back after injury with a hat-trick of wins

Peterborough Atheltic Club’s youngsters shone in the sunshine at the Eastern Young Athletes League meeting at St Albans on Sunday.

In the Under 13 boys Lewis Wing came back from injury to win both the B string 100m, 200m and long jump and Max Roe had another good day with wins in the A string 100m and long jump.

In the middle distance races Oliver Barden and McArthur Octave put in strong performances in the 800m, with Lewis Wiles running a season’s best in the 1500m and also gaining points in the high jump and javelin.

Tennyson Fletcher stepped in to throw the discus competitively for the first time and was rewarded with second place and in the high jump Louis Moulton got a new PB.

The Under 15 boys continue to impress and there were PBs in the long jump for Cody Roe (5.60m), Olly Baxter (4.83m) and Conner Cassar (3.91m).

Dylan Phillips won the A string high jump with 1.55m and Ronnie Davey the B string with 1.40m. Also in the field Oliver Beasley achieved PBs in both the discus 14.57m and javelin 18.56m.

On the track Cody Roe improved his PB in the 100m as did Matthew Simpson and Dontae Bowling.

In the 200m Bowling (26.1) and Dylan Phillips (28.1) both achieved PBs and second places while Jamie Savory achieved a fantastic result in the 800m reducing his best by 10 seconds to 2.37.0.

In the Under 17 boys age group, Aiden Painter had an excellent competition achieving PBs in the long jump (4.57m), 400m (60.6) and 200m (26.4) and Benji Davies equalled his PB of 55.0 when placing second in the 400m A race. Luke Phillips also achieved a new PB of 16.78m in the discus.

Lola Fletcher made an impression in the midday sun running the Under 13 girls 1500m in 5.22.8 to knock 11 seconds off her PB. Alice Bennett jumped a PB of 1.30m in the high jump.

In the Under 15 girls there were PBs for Charlotte Dunstone in the 200m (28.6) and 75m hurdles (12.1) and for and Megan Sheils in the 100m (13.8) and 200m (28.6).

Sheils also competed in the pole vault for the first time and won with a clearance of 2m.

Elizabeth Taylor improved on her season’s bests in the 100m (12.9) and the 200m (26.6), Danni Owusu-Ansah ran a PB in the 75m hurdles (13.2) and her twin sister Gaby Owusu-Ansah also got a PB in the 100m (14.0).

Poppy Prior competed for the first time in the 100m running a time of 15.8.

In the shot Louise Chance got a PB of 6.55m.