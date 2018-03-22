Laura leads the way to record the second win of her career

Road racing fixtures were obliterated by the weekend snow leaving many local runners frustrated by the cancellation of the Lincoln 10k, the Ashby 20 and the Oakley 20.

The Swavesey 5 mile road race was one of the few events to beat the weather and it provided popular local runner Laura Whitton with the second win of her race career.

The Eye Community Runner, who also represents Vegan Runners and trains with Peterborough AC, has been making steady improvement over the last 12 months and went one better than her second-place finish in the same race last year.

Finishing as first lady and the 10th overall finisher in a time of 35:26, Whitton was delighted with her result.

She said: “I was surprised the race wasn’t cancelled actually after hearing of almost every other local event getting called off due to the conditions.

“Thankfully there was no snow on the ground but the course was very exposed and the headwind made it really difficult towards the end.

“I was just glad I had only the five miles to do and had absolute admiration for anyone racing longer that day!”

CAMBS ROAD LEAGUE

The Cambridgeshire Road League kicks off this Sunday with the staging of the annual Thorney 10k.

The race starts at 10:30am from Bedford Hall, with a 3k fun run setting off at 9:30am.

The full Cambridgeshire Road League fixtures are shown below:-

Thorney 10k, March 25

Cambridge Cambourne 10k, April 15

Eye 10k, May 13

Ramsey 10k, June 24

St Ives 10k, July 15* – if staged - to be confirmed

Barney 5k, Peterborough, August 15*

Thorney 5*, August 19

Fenland 10, October 28 - date to be confirmed *

* Also incorporates county championships.

The above races are open events

ENGLISH SCHOOLS

Several local athletes were involved in the English Schools Cross-Country Championships in Leeds on Saturday, running for either Cambs or Lincs.

Lincs results:

Junior Boys: 35 Tom Hattee; 72 Harry Denton; 91 Sam Oakley; 105 Samuel Hughes; 226 Connor Ely; 295 George Parkinson; 327 Matthew Spendlove. (347 finishers).

Intermediate Boys: 95 Alex Ellis; 102 Joseph Green; 129 Lewis Budgen; 161 Joel Cottingham; 195 Archie Rainbow; 299 Bryn Richards; 306 Lloyd Buck; 312 Jobi Woodward. (339 finishers).

Senior Boys: 187 William Tucker; 232 Edward Buck; 252 George Hatton; 258 Bradley Allan; 266 Edward Harper-Smith; 298 Luke Dudley. (312 finishers).

Junior Girls: 98 Imogen Dee; 194 Lucy Rathbone; 226 Maddison Green; 231 Imogen Edwards; 234 India Barwell; 241 Evie Brooks; 288 Leonie Hart; 294 Lottie Hemmings. (342 finishers).

Intermediate Girls: 40 Grace Sullivan; 67 Hazel Williams; 109 Madeleine Wood; 234 Hannah Reid; 264 Isabelle Dhami; 265 Hannah Knight; 306 Hannah Lonsdale. (339 finishers).

Senior Girls: 46 Amber Owens; 114 Laura Bates; 126 Megan Ellison; 193 Lucy Thornton; 282 Abi Cooper; 285 Lucie Suchomelova; 318 Alyssa Carter; 323 Emma Jenkins. (323 finishers).

Cambs results:

Junior Boys: 70 Alex Melloy; 148 Joseph Weller; 162 Isaac Rotherwell; 178 Miles Benyan; 205 Jake Borrett; 245 Gabriel Parmenter; 246 Jorge Aguilar-Agon; 260 Dylan Tomaselli. (347 finishers).

Intermediate Boys: 5 David Dow; 38 Nicolas Harhalakis; 105 Ripert Gardiner; 139 OJ Parmenter; 183 Conall McGinness; 206 Ethan Seal; 225 Callum Dalliday; 251 Tom Blarke. (339 finishers).

Senior Boys: 2 Thomas Keen; 92 Oliver Newman; 96 Isaac Ellard; 103 Gary Evans; 180 Cameron Ackroyd; 205 Max Williams; 231 Freddie Minney. (312 finishers).

Junior Girls: 54 Isabelle Edwards; 163 Marni Stillitoe; 209 Millie Robson; 220 Rebecca West; 256 Olivia Corner; 281 Dana Fraser; 289 Chelsie Bole; 311 Alicia Athersmith. (342 finishers).

Intermediate Girls: 14 Shanna Flockhart; 61 Frances Haines; 117 Scarlet Dalrymple; 156 Matilda Taylor; 214 Beth Irving; 216 Katie Jackson; 296 Katie Tasker; 309 Aino Turunen. (339 finishers).

Senior Girls: 12 Julia Paternain; 107 Sophie Peddar; 164 Josie Fortune; 167 Annabel Quantrill; 210 Ellie Piccaver; 236 Cecilia Hime; 254 Hannah Bassett; 287 Nicole Covell. (323 finishers).