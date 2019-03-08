Langtoft 10k organisers hoping for another record entry

Organisers of the popular Langtoft Road Run are hoping for another record entry as it celebrates its 30th event this year.

The 10k through Langtoft, Greatford and Barholm has attracted record numbers in each of the past five years and organisers hope to get close to the 400 entry limit for the milestone race day on Sunday, May 5.

As well as a host of prizes, including cash for the first under-25s over the line and £100 to anyone who breaks the course record, there will be the added attraction of chip timing for the first time this year.

What started as a race from the village pub car park three decades ago has grown to become a hugely popular run that attracts people of all abilities, often from far beyond the south Lincolnshire area.

And, as usual, the 10k will be preceded by the 3k fun run that brings hundreds of children, relatives and their supporters on to the village’s streets.

Road Run committee chairman Martin Tooth said: “This year’s event is very much about celebrating our milestone, which is down to a lot of hard work by many people over the years and something we’re very proud to have achieved.

“Our race days not only bring the community together in a way that’s rare to see these days, but they also raise thousands of pounds for local good causes.

“As well as celebrating the past we’re looking to the future and introducing chip timing is one attempt to keep us relevant and to attract people to return year after year.

“We look forward to celebrating our 30th event with friends old and new.”

Entry to the 10k, which starts at 11:15am, is only available online. Entry to the 3k, which starts an hour earlier, is available online or on the day. Enter via the website: https://www.langtoftroadrun.com/