LANGTOFT 10k: It’s a scorcher as Richardson races home well clear

Youth triumphed over experience as runners battled through the heat in the Langtoft 10k yesterday (May 6).

Jake Richardson (21) of Lincoln Wellington Athletic Club overcame temperatures that passed 20C to win in a time of 33:07, nearly a minute ahead of the rest of the record field of 350 runners.

Steve Robinson, of Peterborough AC, took second place in 34:02, followed by Tom North, also of Lincoln Wellington, in 34:23.

And it was another Lincoln Wellington runner - 19-year-old Laura Wilkinson - who was the first female over the line, achieving a personal best of 37:51 in what was her first 10k race for more than two years.

Wilkinson was followed home by Jordan Foster, of Nene Valley Harriers, in a PB of 39:25, with Maggie Skinner, of Peterborough AC, third in 40:03.

Ahead of the 10k, 250 people entered the 3k fun run, which was won by 14-year-old Connor Ely, of Bourne Town Harriers, in 10:19. Amelie Devine, 13, of Yaxley Runners, was the first girl in 11:45.

All the proceeds from the event will be donated to local charities and good causes over the coming months.

Langtoft Road Run Committee chairman Martin Tooth said: “Our event has grown from 210 10k finishers in 2014 to 350 this year and it’s always fantastic to see so many people come together from near and far for it.

“Thank you to everyone for supporting our runners who did so well in tough conditions.

“Thanks also to all our volunteer marshals and helpers for enabling us to stage another successful event. We now look forward to our 30th event in 2019.”

Other 10k winners:

1st male vet: John Pike (36:33)

1st female vet: Maggie Skinner (40:03)

1st Langtoft male: Chris Emmerson (38:33)

1st Langtoft female: Louise Laws (53:54)

Other 3k winners:

1st Langtoft boy (4-7) Noah Patten

1st Langtoft girl (4-7) Harper Graham

1st Langtoft boy (8-11) Thomas Preston

1st Langtoft girl (8-11) Madison Prince

1st Langtoft girl (12-16) Maddie Whyman