King Kong rules with a terrific treble

Nene Valley Harriers secured a satisfying third place in their opening Eastern Young Athletes League match at Stevenage on Sunday.

A number of athletes have come into the season in top form, none more so than William Kong, who won the Under 15 100m with an 11.8 clocking. Kong also enjoyed victories in the 200m and long jump.

Throwers Donovan Capes and George Harrison were also outstanding at Under 15 level with Capes (13) predictably winning the shot, throwing a new PB of 11.48m. He also came first in the B discus and Harrison won the discus and hammer.

Lewis King finished first in the B 100m and there were also B victories for middle-distance runners William West-Robinson (800m) and Joe Garner (1500m).

Several girls started where they left off last season, and the Under 15s won their match. Alicija Gawronski came out on top in the 300m and the B 200m, while Katie Calcutt (75m hurdles and long jump) and Millie Weller (pole vault and B 75m hurdles) also gained two victories.

Other winners in this age group were Francesca Fenwick (high jump), Danielle Pusey (hammer), Florence Brill (800m) and Lottie Hemmings (B 1500m).

Evie Blow was first in the Under 13 B 200m, and also runner-up over 100m. Nora Brill (800m) and Katie Marsh (long jump and 70m hurdles) were also winners on the day.

Shot-putter Elizabeth Moorhouse and Ella Robinson in the B 800m were victorious for the Under 17s.

There was 800m success for the boys with Jack Haunch winning the Under 13 two-lap race in an impressive 2:36.68.

Nene Valley dominated the Under 17 800m with Archie Rainbow (2:06.2) and Joseph Prince (2:06.9) destroying the rest of the field. Charlie Brook came first in the B shot.