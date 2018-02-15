It’s another Stamford stunner for super Scott

Aaron Scott tightened his stranglehold on the local road racing scene with an emphatic win in Sunday’s Stamford 30k.

However, the Stamford-based athlete is starting to discover that success has its pitfalls as he was awoken at 6am on Monday morning by officers from Doping Control, knocking on his door to conduct a routine urine test.

Scott enjoyed a winning margin of over three minutes from runner-up Dave Hudson of Huntingdon club BRJ clocking a time of 1:40.4 in what was his fifth consecutive win on the hills north of Stamford.

Despite the size of his winning margin the Lincoln Wellington AC athlete had a battle on his hands, with the weather providing his stiffest challenge.

“It was a very tough day in that wind said Scott. “I was trying to use the race as a long run session, breaking it up into two 10k efforts and then a planned 3k effort to finish - I’ve done the same the last two years.

“However, despite being fitter, the overall time was still slower.

“The wind in the middle of the race from 15-20k was a real nuisance.

“Overall though I’m pleased with it, especially the first 5k, which was 15:45 and felt controlled!”

It was also a good day for a pair of local veterans with PACTRAC triathlete Paul Lunn finishing eighth in 1:51.37, and Stamford Strider Jim Morris coming home in 20th place with a time of 1:57.39. Morris won the prize for finishing first Over 50.

Peterborough AC athletes ran well with Kirk Brawn placing 11th in 1:53.49 while Jon Peet finished 18th with a time of 1:56.43.

Blackburn Harrier Rachel Wood made her long journey south worthwhile finishing as first lady in 2:04.06.

Nene Valley Harrier Philippa Taylor, who was severely hampered by a chronic achilles problem for which she is awaiting an operation, had a disappointing day coming home as eighth lady finisher in 2:13.46.

Taylor did, however, win the Over 50 prize setting an age group course record in the process.