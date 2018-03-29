It’s a Sunday morning stroll as Luton man cruises to victory

Ian Kimpton of Luton AC left the rest of the field standing in The Thorney 10k on Sunday.

The 32 year-old, who is coached by 1970s distance running legend Tony Simmons, was well clear at the 1k mark and extended his lead with every step before crossing the finishing line in 30:44.

Kimpton boasts an impressive pedigree, with his 2:15.51 clocking at the 2015 London Marathon a career highlight.

Such was the race winner’s dominance, that the only athletes to have passed the 9k mark as he crossed the line at Bedford Hall, were Peterborough AC pair Phil Martin and James Whitehead. They finished second and third in 33:45 and 34:19 respectively.

Peterborough AC won the men’s team prize comfortably with Nathan Popple coming home eighth in 36:18.

Nene Valley Harriers were also to the fore. Their challenge was led by James McCrae who crossed the line in a time of 35:12 for fourth place. Then Olly Slater came home ninth with a 37:59 clocking.

Paul Baxter of Bushfield Joggers won the Over 55 prize in 41:21 and the evergreen Bushfield member Eric Winstone ran a time of 45:41 to earn the Over 65 trophy.

In-form Peterborough AC athlete Chloe Finlay won the ladies race in a time of 38:10. Finlay had become the first ever female athlete to cross the line first at the Market Harborough parkrun the previous week.

Cambridge and Coleridge veteran Sarah Wightman was second lady over the line in 39:17.

Nene Valley were narrowly pipped to the ladies team prize by March AC but boasted two age group winners in Ruth Jones ,who was first Over 35 in 41:52, and Yvonne Scarrott, who clocked 45:50 for the Over 50 prize.

The junior 3km race was won by Connor Ely in 10:35, and Nene Valley’s Chelsie Bole was first girl clocking 11:46.

OUNDLE 20

The inaugural Oundle 20 took place on Sunday and was won by Mark Sands of Skegness and District AC in 1:56.07.

The race proved popular with local athletes training for spring marathons and several Peterborough AC athletes turned out. James Skinner led them home in fourth place with a 2:06.28 clocking. Simon Mead finished ninth with Oliver Mason 13th and Jeff Lucas 14th.

Eye Community Runner James Borrett crossed the line sixth in 2:06.28 with Mark Pereira of Bushfield Joggers coming home in 18th.

Darryl Coulter finished 19th on his Nene Valley debut, and his team-mate Darren Myers was 27th.

EUROPEAN INDOOR MASTERS

Nene Valley pair Andrea Jenkins and Dave Brown came away from the European Masters Indoor Championship in Madrid with silver medals.

Jenkins actually brought home two, finishing runner-up in both the Over 40 discus, which she hurled a distance of 38.21m, and in the hammer with a throw 44.82m.

Brown breezed through the heats and semi-finals of the Over 35 400m and ran a time of 50.84 in the final to miss out on gold by just eight hundredths of a second.