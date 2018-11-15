It’s a stroll in the park for Martin after his Himalayan trek

Have your say

The Peterborough AC team spirit was in full evidence at the North Midlands Cross-Country League meeting at Kettering.

Despite having just returned from winning the gruelling Himalayan 100 Mile Stage Race, Phil Martin defied the fatigue and pulled on his club vest to line up alongside his clubmates and earn valuable points for the club.

Peterborough showed their continued growth with new faces and athletes improving their performances across the age groups.

In the Under 11 age group, Lola Gaches was 12th, Faith Perkins 20th , sister Ffion Perkins 27th and George Williams 20th in the boys race.

Lewis Wiles ran an impressive race in the Under 13 boys to take sixth place while for the girls Lola Fletcher was just outside the top ten in 12th and Jasmine Heron was 33rd.

In the highly competitive Under 15 group, PAC were represented by Oliver Beasley (31st), Caleb Topping (39th) and Joshua Spencer (40th).

Rory Bello-Mathews competed in the Under 17 boys and came 27th.

In the senior age groups, Sarah Caskey was first lady home for PAC in 18th place, Danielle Hart was 29th and Wendy Perkins 84th.

For the men Simon Fell was 31st, Kirk Brawn 38th, Phil Martin 64th, Andrew Brett 71st, Steve Hall 93rd, Tom Wright 99th and Olly Mason 106th.

PAC’s new chairman Elaine Larkins commented: “It was great to see so many club vests running in what was at times very difficult conditions.”

n Daniella Hart was the second woman home in the George Munday 10k on Sunday in a new PB of 41.57.

n Laura Whitton of PAC was also the first lady home in the Boston Poppy 5 mile race on Sunday.

She was eighth overall, defying windy conditions to clock a nifty time of 35:29.