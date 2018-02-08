It’s a lovely Sunday morning stroll for the flying Harrier

Have your say

Nene Valley’s Edgar Sumskis romped to an overwhelming win in Sunday’s Frostbite League fixture at Ferry Meadows.

Originally due to be held in Bourne Woods, an administrative error forced the fourth race in the series to be switched to Peterborough at the eleventh hour.

Theyre off! The start of the junior Frostbite League race.

Despite wearing road racing shoes on the mud bound course, Nene Valley’s Latvian ace won the race by over a minute, and appeared to have barely broken sweat as he crossed the line with no other athletes in sight.

Sumskis covered the 5.25 mile course in a time of 27:29 with runner-up Micheal Taylor from Riverside Runners clocking 28.33.

Peterborough AC have not as yet been admitted to the league, meaning that many of their distance runners represent other clubs in the Frostbite, on a second claim basis.

Two of these athletes were towards the front of the field with Shaun Walton finishing third in the colours of Ramsey Road Runners and Phil Martin coming home sixth in his blue Bushfield Joggers vest.

The ladies made up for the one-sidedness of the men’s race with another Peterborough AC star, Chloe Finlay representing Ramsey, pipping Bushfield’s Tracy McCartney to victory by a margin of just two seconds, recording a winning time of 32:55.

Rachel Gibbs of Werrington was fourth, just ahead of PACTRAC’s Sarah Caskey. Nene Valley’s Emma Tomlinson-McCrae finished 10th.

Riverside Runners won the team event and with two races to go the St Neots club look to be almost home and dry.

Nene Valley were the top Peterborough club finishing fifth. They now stand third in the table and are battling for the runners-up spot with Hunts AC.

Owen Wilkinson of Nene Valley Harriers comfortably won the junior race with team-mates Harvey Hancock and Dylan Tomaselli finishing sixth and seventh.

Shannon Flockhart from Hunts AC was the first girl home, while Nene Valley’s Lottie Hemmings took fifth place.

Hunts AC, who lead the league, were the first team. Nene Valley, who are fifth in the table were runners-up.

SCHOOLS CROSS-COUNTRY

Several of Nene Valley’s stars of the future made their mark in the Anglian Schools Cross-Country Championships at Holbrook on Saturday.

Bradley Allen finished 27th in theUnder 20 boys race, one place behind former Eye Community Runner Isaac Ellard. Nandeli Palembi was 45th.

Callum Dalliday came home an excellent 19th in the Under 17 race, with Archie Rainbow 29th, Owen Wilkinson 42nd and Alexander Devine 64th.

Sam Oakley was 21st Under 15 with Hugo Brill, Dylan Tomaselli and Jai Chilvers 42nd, 43rd and 46th respectively.

Megan Ellison was the highest Nene Valley finisher on the day, with 13th place in the Under 20 girls event. Josie Fortune was 15th and Ellie Piccaver 19th. .

Katie Tasker was 31st in the Under 17 race with Olivia Mead 35th and Hannah Knight 44th.

Lottie Hemmings was 39th Under 15 girl ahead of Chelsea Bole (52nd), Amelia Devin (62nd) and Flo Brill (66th).

Lilley McCann was the 52nd Under 13.