It’s a grand national for the city-based Beagle

Edgars Sumskis had a field day in Leeds on Saturday when finishing 23rd at the National Cross-Country Championships staged in the grounds of Harewood House.

The Peterborough-based former Nene Valley man made his way round the scenic, hilly and unseasonably dry 12km course in a time of 38:06 and was the second scorer for his new club Newham and Essex Beagles.

Sam Hughes in action for Nene Valley.

Chris Wright came through the Nene Valley youth system, before moving to London and joining Serpentine Running Club. He came in 31st with a 38:19 clocking, while one-time Nene Valley youngster Jake Richardson with 38:59 finished 53rd in the colours of Lincoln Wellington AC.

Former King’s School student Josh Lunn running for Bedford AC placed 60th just 12 seconds behind Richardson.

Second claim Nene Valley Harrier James McCrae who now represents Hallamshire AC clocked 41:24 for 185th place.

Ben Heron, who only flew back from holiday the night before the event, led the Peterborough AC charge finishing 158th in 41:00 with Shaun Walton 33 seconds behind in 201st.

Molly Peel running for Nene Valley.

Peterborough AC veteran Kirk Brawn finished 473rd in 44:35, while Luke Myers was the leading Nene Valley Harrier crossing the line 541st in 45:25.

Jordan Foster has been winning many local races, and is now leaving her mark on the national scene covering the 8km course in 32:49 for 88th position. Foster has recently moved to London and joined Herne Hill Harriers from Nene Valley, and is continuing with the rapid progress that she made in her final year in Peterborough.

Two Peterborough AC ladies had a good day with Chloe Finlay coming in 112th in 33:27 and Sarah Caskey finishing 197th with a time of 35:14.

Emma Randall was the first Nene Valley finisher crossing the line 484th in 40:02.

Owen WIlkinson running for Nene Valley Harriers.

Several Nene Valley youngsters impressed, and Molly Peel built on her fine run in the South of England Cross -Country Championship, finishing 49th in the Under 17 girls race covering the 5km course in 20:00.

Under 15 Flo Brill came in 51st, completing the 4km course in 16:22. Brill led the team to 21st place with Ellie Rainbow, Chelsie Bole and Lottie Hemmings also running well.

Nene Valley Under 15 boys attained 14th place in the team standings with Sam Hughes leading the way on the 4km course finishing 93rd in 15:00.

Harry Hewitt was 106th in 15:08, and there were strong performances from Dylan Tomaselli and Joseph Reindel.

Flo Brill on the run.

The Under 17 boys placed 16th with Owen Wilkinson 94th in a time of 21:27 leading the team in followed by Archie Rainbow, who finished 126th with a 22:01 clocking.

Two Nene Valley girls made the top 200 of the 3km Under 13 race, with Aoife Glasswell 144th in 12:29 and Evie Hemmings finishing 195th in a time of 12:55.

Local results:

ECCA National Cross-Country Championships, Harewood House, West Yorkshire:

U13 Boys 3km

292 Joshua Smith 12:42 NVH

Emma Randall in action.

311 Felix Bowling 12:53 NVH

Under 15 Boys 4km

93 Sam Hughes 15:00 NVH

106 Harry Hewitt 15:08 NVH

162 Dylan Tomaselli 15:33 NVH

167 Joseph Reindel 15:36 NVH

330 Joe Garner 19:04 NVH

Under 17 Boys 6km

94 Owen Wilkinson 21:27 NVH

126 Archie Rainbow 22:01 NVH

192 Samuel Staines 23:19 NVH

211 Sam Garner 23:43 NVH

214 Josh Goodwin 23:48 NVH

239 Matt Dowling 24:50 NVH

Junior Men - 10km

198 Kieran Williams 42:02 PAC

Senior Men 12km

158 Ben Heron 41:00 PAC

201 Shaun Walton 41:33 PAC

473 Kirk Brawn 44:35 PAC

541 Luke Myers 45:25 NVH

728 Jeff Lucas 47:04 Werrington

738 Mike Chapman 47:10 NVH

921 Harrison Miles 48:54 NVH

938 James Mcdonald 49:01 NVH

1121 Andy Todd 50:47 NVH

1126 Duane Tomaselli 50:50 NVH

1268 Simon Parkes 52:15 NVH

1421 Nathan Popple 54:00 PAC

1488 Paul Parkin 54:50 NVH

1747 Andy Rawlins 59:15 Werr’ton

Under 13 Girls 3km

144 Aoife Glasswell 12:29 NVH

195 Evie Hemmings 12:55 NVH

Under 15 Girls 4km

51 Flo Brill 16:22 NVH

190 Ellie Rainbow 18:13 NVH

199 Chelsie Bole 18:17 NVH

242 Lottie Hemmings 18:47 NVH

Under 17 Girls 5km

49 Molly Peel 20:00 NVH

Senior Women 8km

112 Chloe Finlay 33:27 PAC

197 Sarah Caskey 35:14 PAC

484 Emma Randall 40:02 NVH

576 Louise Morgan 41:31 PAC

697 Alison Staines 43:50 NVH