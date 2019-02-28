It’s a grand national for the city-based Beagle

Edgars Sumskis had a field day in Leeds on Saturday when finishing 23rd at the National Cross-Country Championships staged in the grounds of Harewood House.
The Peterborough-based former Nene Valley man made his way round the scenic, hilly and unseasonably dry 12km course in a time of 38:06 and was the second scorer for his new club Newham and Essex Beagles.
Chris Wright came through the Nene Valley youth system, before moving to London and joining Serpentine Running Club. He came in 31st with a 38:19 clocking, while one-time Nene Valley youngster Jake Richardson with 38:59 finished 53rd in the colours of Lincoln Wellington AC.
Former King’s School student Josh Lunn running for Bedford AC placed 60th just 12 seconds behind Richardson.
Second claim Nene Valley Harrier James McCrae who now represents Hallamshire AC clocked 41:24 for 185th place.
Ben Heron, who only flew back from holiday the night before the event, led the Peterborough AC charge finishing 158th in 41:00 with Shaun Walton 33 seconds behind in 201st.
Peterborough AC veteran Kirk Brawn finished 473rd in 44:35, while Luke Myers was the leading Nene Valley Harrier crossing the line 541st in 45:25.
Jordan Foster has been winning many local races, and is now leaving her mark on the national scene covering the 8km course in 32:49 for 88th position. Foster has recently moved to London and joined Herne Hill Harriers from Nene Valley, and is continuing with the rapid progress that she made in her final year in Peterborough.
Two Peterborough AC ladies had a good day with Chloe Finlay coming in 112th in 33:27 and Sarah Caskey finishing 197th with a time of 35:14.
Emma Randall was the first Nene Valley finisher crossing the line 484th in 40:02.
Several Nene Valley youngsters impressed, and Molly Peel built on her fine run in the South of England Cross -Country Championship, finishing 49th in the Under 17 girls race covering the 5km course in 20:00.
Under 15 Flo Brill came in 51st, completing the 4km course in 16:22. Brill led the team to 21st place with Ellie Rainbow, Chelsie Bole and Lottie Hemmings also running well.
Nene Valley Under 15 boys attained 14th place in the team standings with Sam Hughes leading the way on the 4km course finishing 93rd in 15:00.
Harry Hewitt was 106th in 15:08, and there were strong performances from Dylan Tomaselli and Joseph Reindel.
The Under 17 boys placed 16th with Owen Wilkinson 94th in a time of 21:27 leading the team in followed by Archie Rainbow, who finished 126th with a 22:01 clocking.
Two Nene Valley girls made the top 200 of the 3km Under 13 race, with Aoife Glasswell 144th in 12:29 and Evie Hemmings finishing 195th in a time of 12:55.
Local results:
ECCA National Cross-Country Championships, Harewood House, West Yorkshire:
U13 Boys 3km
292 Joshua Smith 12:42 NVH
311 Felix Bowling 12:53 NVH
Under 15 Boys 4km
93 Sam Hughes 15:00 NVH
106 Harry Hewitt 15:08 NVH
162 Dylan Tomaselli 15:33 NVH
167 Joseph Reindel 15:36 NVH
330 Joe Garner 19:04 NVH
Under 17 Boys 6km
94 Owen Wilkinson 21:27 NVH
126 Archie Rainbow 22:01 NVH
192 Samuel Staines 23:19 NVH
211 Sam Garner 23:43 NVH
214 Josh Goodwin 23:48 NVH
239 Matt Dowling 24:50 NVH
Junior Men - 10km
198 Kieran Williams 42:02 PAC
Senior Men 12km
158 Ben Heron 41:00 PAC
201 Shaun Walton 41:33 PAC
473 Kirk Brawn 44:35 PAC
541 Luke Myers 45:25 NVH
728 Jeff Lucas 47:04 Werrington
738 Mike Chapman 47:10 NVH
921 Harrison Miles 48:54 NVH
938 James Mcdonald 49:01 NVH
1121 Andy Todd 50:47 NVH
1126 Duane Tomaselli 50:50 NVH
1268 Simon Parkes 52:15 NVH
1421 Nathan Popple 54:00 PAC
1488 Paul Parkin 54:50 NVH
1747 Andy Rawlins 59:15 Werr’ton
Under 13 Girls 3km
144 Aoife Glasswell 12:29 NVH
195 Evie Hemmings 12:55 NVH
Under 15 Girls 4km
51 Flo Brill 16:22 NVH
190 Ellie Rainbow 18:13 NVH
199 Chelsie Bole 18:17 NVH
242 Lottie Hemmings 18:47 NVH
Under 17 Girls 5km
49 Molly Peel 20:00 NVH
Senior Women 8km
112 Chloe Finlay 33:27 PAC
197 Sarah Caskey 35:14 PAC
484 Emma Randall 40:02 NVH
576 Louise Morgan 41:31 PAC
697 Alison Staines 43:50 NVH