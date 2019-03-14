It’s a case of mud glorious mud for PACTRAC paceman Lunn

The Frostbite League series came to a sticky end at Huntingdon on Sunday after heavy overnight rain turned the five-mile farmland course into a mudbath, writes Barry Warne.

Representing PACTRAC, Josh Lunn won the race in a time of 28.46 with his father Paul less than two minutes behind, coming in 11th with a 30.33 clocking.

John Uff from BRJ Huntingdon finished as runner-up in 29.45 and there was a fine run by Bushfield Jogger Scott Meadows, who came home seventh in a time of 30.07.

Finishing 21st in 31.28, Harrison Miles led the Nene Valley contingent with James Borrett from Eye four places and 15 seconds further back.

The ladies race was won by Ely’s Beth Runciman in 33.52. Michelle Brett from Ramsey was second with a 34.06 clocking with March AC runner Toni Alcarez third in 34.27.

Werrington Jogger Ellie Swire was fifth with a time of 34.31, and Sarah Caskey of PACTRAC finished seventh in 34.49.

With many of Nene Valley’s best youngsters in Inter-Counties cross-country action the previous day, the club were not as strong as usual in the junior race.

Joshua Goodwin finished seventh covering the one-and- a-half mile course in 8.34.

Four Nene Valley girls made the top 10 with Josie Knight leading the way in fifth. She clocked 9.44, just one second ahead of sixth-placed Chelsie Bole. Lottie Hemmings finished eighth in 9.52 and Hannah Knight was two places further back with a 10.02 clocking.

Yaxley were the leading senior local club, finishing fourth on the day and fourth in the final standings. Nene Valley were fifth in the junior race but held on to second position in the overall table. .

Huntingdon AC won both the junior and senior leagues.

LONDON HALF-MARATHON

There was plenty for locals to smile about in the Vitality London Half-Marathon on Sunday as several athletes with Peterborough connections enjoyed fine runs.

Helpston Harrier Michael Channing had a pleasing race, finishing 57th in 70.52.

Second claim Nene Valley athlete Lloyd Kempson was 68th with a 71.41 clocking, while Peterborough AC’s James Sadlier was delighted with his time of 79.51 which gave him 363rd place.

In challenging conditions Eric Winstone battled his way through the wind and rain to cross the line in Greenwich as third Over 65. The Bushfield veteran clocked 1:42.36.

Jordan Foster, formerly of Nene Valley, finished 26th lady in a speedy 81.31 while current Nene Valley member Liz Fell clocked 1:38.55 for 332nd place.

HARRIER HANDICAP LEAGUE

Amanda Lopez of Thorney Running Club won the March round of the 5km Harrier Handicap League at Lynch Wood in a time of 26.56. Eye’s Marc Joyce ran 20.05 for second place.

Lopez leads the series with one race to go, ahead of Dylan Tomaselli of Nene Valley Harriers with his father Duane in third.

Dylan Tomaselli was the fastest runner on the night with an 18.05 clocking while Claire Ashton was the fastest lady, crossing the line in 24:12.