Hurdlers in fine form for Peterborough Athletic Club

Hurdlers Megan Sims and Sam Eve Marsh were in red-hot form for Peterborough Athletic Club in their Southern League Division Three match at Ilford.

They picked up maiximum points for the club with Sims winning the 100m hurdles and 400m hurdles A races in season’s best times of 16.78 and 67.2 and Eve Marsh taking the B race honours in 17.49 and 72.9.

Laura Whitton competed for the first time in a track and field meeting and won the A string high jump with 1.50m after only just finishing second in the 1500m B race in 5.27.9. She also ran 2.29.61 in the 800m.

Georgia Price took first place in the B string high jump with 1.45m and recorded a personal best (PB) of 4.98m for second place in the A string long jump.

Georgie Ives-Lappin achieved two PBs in field events extending her triple jump best by over a metre to 9.64m. Her other PB was 4.36m in the long jump, which earned her second place in the B string.

Sarah Caskey claimed second place in all three of her A races - the 1500m (5.15.77), 3000m (11.09.78) and 2000m steeplechase (8.39.28). Her steeplechase time was a 20-second improvement.

Stacy McGivern ran an excellent 800m claiming second place in the B string with 2.30.99, while Mollie Fletcher took two seconds off her PB in the 400m (68.07).

Not to be outdone, the men also achieved several PBs.

Luke Phillips reached a new high of 1.70m in the high jump, while Will Gore managed new PBs in the B string high jump (1.60m) and triple jump (10.45m). Also in the triple jump Aiden Painter claimed a new PB of 8.06m.

Patryk Spryngel matched his PB in the long jump with 4.84m.

On the track Nathaniel Amaode clocked a new 200m PB of 24.66.