Peterborough Athletic Club’s James Sadlier was in Wonderland after winning the top vet 40 prize at the Disney World 10k in Orlando.

The ever cheerful veteran had a grin as wide as the Cheshire cat after discovering he was also the first Englishman home.

As if those achievements weren’t enough Sadlier got to high five Donald Duck during the race, which he admitted was the highlight of his day. Donald Duck’s thoughts remain unknown.