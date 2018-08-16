Henson hits a double as senior ladies produce Sunday best

Peterborough Athletic Club’s senior ladies saved their best until last.

They compiled a season-high 172 points in Sunday’s final East Anglian League meeting at the Embankment to claim second place, only six points behind Norwich.

Jamelia Henson was a double winner in the A string long jump and triple jump while Stacy McGivern and Wendy Perkins gained a maximum haul in the 800m with McGivern winning the A race in a season’s best 2:28.9.

In the 1500m Sarah Caskey was second in the A race in another season’s best of 5:05.4 with Jess Varley, a GB modern pentathlete returning from injury, winning the B race in 5:06.7.

Charlotte Hilton added two metres to her discus PB with a throw of 18.14m and second places went to Megan Sims (200m A), Nichola Gibson (200m B) and Laura Whitton (high jump B and long jumpB).

Also giving a strong performance and finishing second were the Under 13 boys.

Max Roe ran a PB of 12.2 in the 75m hurdles to break the club record that he set earlier in the season and he also battled to victory in the A string long jump with a PB of 4.98m and took second in a very close 200m A race with another PB of 26.6.

Elsewhere on the track Leo Sangiorolo won the 75m hurdles B race in 17.1 and second places were gained by Jack Wheatley in the 100m B race (15.3), McArthur Octave in the 800m A race (2.38.3) and Callum Shaw in the 800m B race (PB 3.04.6).

There was also a second place for Oliver Barden in the B string long jump with 3.65m.

There were impressive results and maximum points scored once again in the throws as Tennyson Fletcher took first in the discus with a throw of 18.84m and Jake Horner won the javelin throwing 25.25m. There were also personal best performances for Sangiorolo (12.24m) in the discus and Wheatley (4.05m) in the shot.

In the Under 15 Boys the middle-distance races proved to be the highlight of the day, as Arron Pike stormed to victory in the A string 800m with a PB of 2.05.9 and Conner Cassar improved his best to win the B string in a time of 2.29.6.

Cody Roe won the 80m hurdles with a time of 13.1.

In the jumps, second places went to Tamearon Mullings (A string long jump 4.44m), Cassar (B string long jump 3.69m), Bryce Tshabalala (A string high jump 1.55m) and Ronnie Davey (B string high jump 1.30m).

They Under 15 boys also finished second to Norwich.

The Under 15 girls worked hard to try and secure their place in the end-of-season final and getting them off to a good start, Charlotte Dunstone ran 12.3 in her hurdles for second place and Danni Owusu-Ansah won the B race in a time of 12.8.

Megan Sheils ran both the 100m and 200m in 14.1 and 30.2 while in the field Louise Chance threw 27.98m in the javelin and Charlotte Bennett 21.86m. They both also threw the shot with distances of 6.55m and 6.95m.

In the Under 13 girls Alice Bennett was second in the A string 75m hurdles with a PB of 12.2 and Elena Rivetti won the B string hurdles.

In the Under 11 age group, Faith Perkins was second in the 600m with a PB of 2.09.3 followed by Charlotte Smith with a PB of 2.15.3 and Grace Barden in 2.19.2, also a PB.