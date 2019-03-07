Hart smashes her personal best to make Benidorm podium

Peterborough Athletic Club’s endurance athlete Daniella Hart secured a big new personal best when she took part in the Benidorm Half-Marathon while on a weekend away, writes Helen Taylor.

Going into the race she had a lifetime best of 1:35.21. That was emphatically blown away as she lowered it to 1:28.05 (1:28:26 gun) to not only break the 90-minute barrier but also finish as fifth woman and enjoy a trip to the podium for the medal presentation as the third senior woman.

England winner Lewis Davey.

Hart’s progression since last summer has been impressive with the personal best performances at a range of distances continuing to come.

Several second claim Peterborough AC runners posted some notable performances in the Cambridge Hald-Maraton.

They included Mark Alderson (Stamford, 1:23.50 - PB), Cameron Harris (Stamford, 1:26.54) and Alison Dunphy (Eye, 1:41.48 - PB).

Another runner from the Peterborough endurance training group - Kayleigh Draper (Yaxley Runners) - was just outside her best at the Warwick Half-Marathon. Running as part of her marathon training, she started controlled before charging through the latter miles to come in just outside her personal best in 1:33.50.

n Peterborough Athletic Club’s Lewis Davey won the Under 20 men’s 400m when representing England at the weekend at the Welsh Athletics International in Cardiff in a speedy 49.55.

The win came hot on the heels of his triumph at the English Under 20 Indoor Championships.