Hart smashes her personal best to make Benidorm podium

Peterborough Athletic Club’s endurance athlete Daniella Hart secured a big new personal best when she took part in the Benidorm Half-Marathon while on a weekend away, writes Helen Taylor.
Going into the race she had a lifetime best of 1:35.21. That was emphatically blown away as she lowered it to 1:28.05 (1:28:26 gun) to not only break the 90-minute barrier but also finish as fifth woman and enjoy a trip to the podium for the medal presentation as the third senior woman.
Hart’s progression since last summer has been impressive with the personal best performances at a range of distances continuing to come.
Several second claim Peterborough AC runners posted some notable performances in the Cambridge Hald-Maraton.
They included Mark Alderson (Stamford, 1:23.50 - PB), Cameron Harris (Stamford, 1:26.54) and Alison Dunphy (Eye, 1:41.48 - PB).
Another runner from the Peterborough endurance training group - Kayleigh Draper (Yaxley Runners) - was just outside her best at the Warwick Half-Marathon. Running as part of her marathon training, she started controlled before charging through the latter miles to come in just outside her personal best in 1:33.50.
n Peterborough Athletic Club’s Lewis Davey won the Under 20 men’s 400m when representing England at the weekend at the Welsh Athletics International in Cardiff in a speedy 49.55.
The win came hot on the heels of his triumph at the English Under 20 Indoor Championships.