Harriers storm to a big win in the league opener

Nene Valley Harriers made an excellent start to their East Anglia League campaign on Sunday, winning the match at the Embankment by a mammoth 300 points .

The Harriers boasted four age group wins with the Under 13 girls, Under 15 girls, Under 15 boys and senior ladies seeing off all opponents.

The senior men, Under 17 men and Under 17 girls were all runners-up on a day when the strength of the Nene Valley track and field squad was plain to see.

Under 15s Freddie Fraser and Will Kong were double winners, and Fraser achieved the national standard in the 100m hurdles. The speedy youngster now tops the UK rankings in his age group.

Olivia Mead won the Under 17 400m in her first outing over the distance with an impressive 62.9 clocking, and Molly Peel won the Under 17 1500m on her club debut.

Katie Marsh and Katie Calcutt won three events apiece with Eleanor Smith claiming two victories.

Donovan Capes, the 13 year-old grandson of shot putt legend Geoff, continued his great start to the 2018 campaign.

He won the Under 15 shot with 11.67m to move up to ninth in the UK rankings.

Little brother Lawson entered the Under 11 shot putt competition and at only nine years-old he won with a throw of 7m 33.