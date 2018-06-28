HALL OF FAME: A big honour for a big man

Have your say

Local shot putt legend Geoff Capes is to be inducted into the England Athletics Hall of Fame.

The three-time Olympian from Holbeach will join other GB stars like Sebastian Coe, Steve Ovett, Brendan Foster and Linford Christie on the honours list.

Capes won two Commonwealth Games gold medals and two European Indoor Championship titles during an outstanding career in the 1970s and 1980s.

He is the most capped British male athlete of all time, receiving 67 international caps and returning 35 wins. He also won a further 35 caps for England.

He is a winner of 17 national titles including being seven times a winner of the AAA championship and three times UK champion.

In 1983 he was voted Britain’s best ever field athlete and his 1980 British record stood until 2003.

Capes, now 68, is due to be honoured at an awards night in October.

He said: “It’s a great award to be given for my services to athletics and it’s also great to be accepted by my peers into the England Athletics Hall of Fame.”

Capes is now producing champions from his Lincolnshire Throws Academy, which he runs with his son Lewis, and they are looking for sponsors.

Capes said: “Lincolnshire Throws Academy has been going for over nine years and it’s very successful.

“We want to continue our expansion and the academy is still looking for sponsors within the Lincolnshire area to support us.”

For more details on how to support the academy, email capes@talktalk.net

