Great team effort by the depleted Harriers squad

They were a bit thin on the ground due to holidays and injuries but Nene Valley Harriers still had plenty to celebrate in the final East Anglian League match of the season in Braintree on Sunday.

The depleted squad displayed great team spirit and as a result the club will be contesting seven age groups at the play-off finals in Bury St Edmunds next month.

Nene Valley Harriers' Under 15 girls 4x100m relay team of from the left Alison Lee, Lottie Hemmings,Chelsie Bole and Issy Elmes.

Katie Marsh was once again a star performer for the Under 13 girls, recording a hat-trick of wins in the hurdles, 100m and long jump and she was well supported throughout the day and in the 4x100m relay by Georgia O’Connell , Ria Cardew and Matilda Halford.

Danny Pusey recorded another double in the Under 15 girls javelin and hammer, throwing over 31 metres in the latter.

Mum Sally and sister Megan also performed well in the senior ladies throws and sprints respectively.

Many of the Under 15 girls took on unfamiliar events but still managed a creditable third place overall.

Star Under 17 performers Molly Peel (left) and Ella Robinson.

In the Under 17 ladies age group, Nene Valley had just two athletes competing yet the plucky pair - Molly Peel and Ella Robinson - still managed to gain a third-place finish for the club.

They both picked up two track wins with Peel cruising to victory in the 800m (2.23.1)and 1500m and Robinson scorching home in the sprints, winning the 200m and 300m in new PBs of 27.6 and 43.5.

In the Under 15 boys age group George Harrison achieved a hat-trick of wins in the javelin , discus and hammer following a great season so far and young Kai Chilvers recorded another excellent time of 2.13.0 in the 800m.

James Marsh stormed to victory in the Under 17 200m and Ronan Rawlins achieved a sprint double in the senior men’s races .

Dave Bush again took on his customary large number of events clocking up lots of points and recording wins in the B string 200m and in the shot and discus.

Star thrower Simon Achurch also won the shot, discus and hammer to complete what team manager Denise Korkmaz described as “a great team performance all round”.