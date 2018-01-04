Great Scott scorches to another easy win in the Ely 10k

Aaron Scott, a big contender in the Peterborough Telegraph Sports Awards Sportsman of The Year category, was in a class of his own when winning the Ely New Year’s Eve 10k.

Scott, who has made the event his own having been first across the line for five successive years, galloped to victory in a time of 32:15.

Former GB bobsleigh team member Ashley Watson (back left) was a comfortable winner of Nene Valley Harriers Olympic Christmas/New Year weightlifting competition held at the Peterborough Weight Training Club. He had the best snatch lift of 100kg and the best clean and jerk of 140kg for a winning 240kg total. The Peterborough Weight Training Club is the strength conditioning and strength training base for Harriers. Results (snatch, clean & jerk, total): Chloe Bates (guest) 26+35=61kg; Lydia Church 37.5+52.5=90kg; Devon Spencer 37.5+45=82.5kg; Georgie Ivens 45+55=100kg; Sean Reidy 50+70=120kg; Simon Turnock 62.5+85=147.5kg; Abraham Jones 60+70=130kg; Ashley Watson 100+140=240kg.

This gave him a winning margin of almost a minute over Chris Darling of Cambridge and Coleridge.

The result was never in any doubt after the Stamford-based speedster went through the first kilometre in a blistering two minutes 50 seconds, tearing the field asunder.

Peterborough Athletic Club’s Steve Robinson came in third with a 33:26 clocking.

INDOORS

Two Nene Valley Under 15 athletes met with success in the New Year’s Day indoor open meeting at Lee Valley.

Having finished 2017 as number one in the country for his age in both the 60m and 80m hurdles, Freddie Fraser opened his 2018 campaign with personal bests in the 60m and 200m, clocking times of 7.57 and 24.7 respectively.

William Kong is ranked number one in the UK indoors for 300m, and has recently broken the Nene Valley club records over 60 and 300m. He performed well at Lee Valley in the 60m, 200m and 300m.

Both athletes will go into next weekend’s Southern Indoor Championships with great chances of medal success.

THROWS PENTATHLON

Nene Valley Harriers staged a throws pentathlon meeting at the Embankment on Saturday and there were wins for four club members.

RESULTS

Senior Men: 1 David Bush (NVH) 1,923pts (PB).

Over 35 Men: 1 Sean Reidy (NVH) 1,553pts.

Over 40 Men: 1 Simon Achurch (NVH) 2,826pts.

Over 55 Men: 1 Jim Gillespie (Eastern Masters/Ireland) 2,032pts.

Over 65 Men: 1 Bunt Scott (Marshall Milton Keynes/Eastern Masters) 3,199pts; 2 Tony Richards (Highgate/Veterans) 2,834pts; 3 Tim Needham (NVH) 2,480pts; 4 John Blackwell (NVH) 2,129pts.

Women Over 45: 1 Hazel Gering (NVH) 1,416pts.