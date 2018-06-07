Good golly! Miss Molly smashes her 1500m best

A strong performance across the age groups saw Nene Valley Harriers finish as runners-up to City of Norwich AC in the Eastern Young Athletes League match at the Embankment track on Sunday.

The stand-out Nene Valley performance came from Molly Peel in the Under 17 1500m which she won in a time of 4:46.4,knocking almost four seconds off her previous best.

Tomi Ogunyoye was second in the high jump.

This was the Harriers finest performance in the league this season, and the Under 17 girls were dominant in the middle distance events with Amber Park and Olivia Mead winning the A and B 800m in 2:21.23 and 2:23.80 respectively.

Ella Robinson won the B 300m and there were first places for shot putters Elizabeth Moorhouse and Roseanna Clark along with javelin thrower Eleanor Smith.

The Under 15 girls also performed well and there were wins for sprinters Katie Calcutt and Alicja Gawronski along with middle-distance runners Flo Brill, Sophie Reeves and Ellie Rainbow.

Danielle Pusey threw the hammer 31.26m to pick up maximum points while Millie Weller doubled up to win the pole vault and B high jump. Francesca Fenwick finished first in the long jump and B 75m hurdles.

Katie Marsh enjoyed firsts in the Under 13 70m hurdles and long jump, while Rosie Mead took the honours in the B 1500m as did Ria Cardew in the B shot.

Under 15 boys sprinter Freddie Fraser knocked nearly half a second off his 200m best when winning in a speedy 24.10.

Fraser also enjoyed a further first place finish over the 80m hurdles.

Throwers George Harrison and Donovan Capes collected three wins and two second places between them and sprinters Lewis King, Jason Boyle and Joslin Carter all tasted success. Seth Cardew won the B 80m hurdles.

Tomi Ogunyoye was runner-up in both Under 17 100m and 200m, along with the high jump while Thomas Fox won the B 100m.

Joseph Prince scored maximums in the B 400 and 800m races and Matt Dowling was a clear winner of the B 1500m.

Archie Rainbow blasted his way round two laps of the track to win the 800m in 2:00.10, a fraction of a second off his fastest ever clocking.