Gold medals galore at the Eastern Indoor Championships

Peterborough Athletic Club and Nene Valley Harriers had a great weekend at the Eastern Indoor Championships at Lee Valley.

PAC brought home three gold medals, four silvers and a bronze plus plenty of personal bests while Nene Valley had a couple of golden boys as well.

Dylan Phillips.

One of the last races of the day saw Daniel Mees (PAC) win gold in the senior men’s 800m with a time of 1.55.73.

He was joined in the final by clubmate Joshua White who ran a personal best (PB) of 2.00.18 to qualify.

Dylan Phillips’ leap of 1.40m was enough to win the Under 15 boys high jump for PAC while his brother Luke just missed out on a medal in the Under 17 boys high jump when placing fourth with 1.60m. Dylan also got a PB in the 60m with 8.82.

Following on from her success at the Southerns, Elizabeth Taylor (PAC) cruised to victory in the Under 15 girls 300m clocking 42.36.

Wendy Perkins & Elizabeth Taylor.

Elswehere for PAC Max Roe won a silver in the Under 15 boys long jump with 4.50m and the 60m in 8.26.

Competing in her first indoor event this year, Wendy Perkins had an excellent race in the ladies Masters 300m to win the silver in 49.69.

And in the men’s Masters 1500m Simon Fell also took the silver with a time of 4.27.70.

Lordie Bevan won the bronze in the Under 20 men’s 800m with 2.01.82.

Cody Roe and Nikolaos Tirchineci both got PBs in the Under 15 boys 60m with 7.95 and 8.21 while Zoheb Arif ran a PB of 7.96 in the senior men’s 60m.

The Nene Valley golden boys were William Kong and Freddie Fraser.

Kong won the gold medal in the Under 15 300m in a new championship record time of 38.3 and Fraser won the Under 15 60m hurdles in a new PB and club record time of 8.54 to rise to 12th on the UK all-time ranking list.

Kong then went on to claim bronze in the 60m with a new club record time of 7.37, with Fraser winning a 200m silver

Both will be going for glory at the national age group championships in March in Sheffield.

Chloe Pavey won a bronze in the senior ladies 1500m.