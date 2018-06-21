Freddie flying all the way to the big English Schools Championships

Have your say

Young hurdler Freddie Fraser is shaping up nicely for the big English Schools Track & Field Championships.

The Nene Valley Harriers talent was in blistering form when running for Lincolnshire at the Anglian Schools Championships in Norwich on Saturday.

The event features the best athletes from six counties and is seen as a warm-up meeting for the prestigious English Schools showpiece, which this year takes place in Birmingham on July 13 and 14,

And Fraser, running in Lincolnshire colours, breezed to victory in the junior boys 80m hurdles in a rapid 11.2.

Fraser made the final of the same event at the English Schools Championships last year and finished fifth in 11.56. This year, with a number one UK ranking of 11.1 by his name, he’ll be going for gold.

Other Nene Valley winners for Lincolnshire were Megan Ellison (Senior Girls 800m in 2.20.8), Aaron Hunt (Senior Boys 1500m in 4.07.8), Josie Fortune (Senior Girls 3000m in 11.19.8), Jasmine Allen (Senior Girls long jump with 5.22m), Katie Callcut (Junior Girls 75m hurdles in 12.2) and Francesca Fenwick (Junior Girls high jump with 1.60m).

Three Nene Valley Harriers athletes coached by Geoff Capes were winners for Cambridgeshire.

They were Kai Harrison in the senior boys discus with a season’s best 36.89m, George Harrison in the junior boys hammer with 38.18m and Elizabeth Moorhouse in the intermediate girls shot with a personal best 11.87m.

The Nene Valley sprinter Jason Bogle achieved an impressive track double for the second weekend running.

The City of Peterborough School pupil followed up his 100m and 200m successes at the Cambridgeshire Schools Championships with another two wins in Norwich.

He won the Under 15 boys 100m in a new personal best of 11.9 and the 200m in 24.5.

Both times were, however, just outside the qualifying mark for the English Schools Championships.

Other local results:

Senior Boys

Shot - 2 Kai Harrison 11.70.

Intermediate Boys

200m - 4 Tomi Ogunyoye 24.3. 400m - 4 Patryk Szpryngiel 53.9; 5 Benji Davies 55.4. 800m - 3 Archie Rainbow 2.00.8. High Jump - 2 Tomi Ogunyoye 1.75; 3 Luke Phillips 1.70.

Junior Boys

800m - 7 Dylan Tomaselli 2.20.8. High Jump - 4 Dylan Phillips 1.55. Shot - 2 Donovan Capes 11.64. Discus - 3 George Harrison 33.56; 4 Donovan Capes 32.05. Javelin - 8 Matthew Simpson 24.25

Senior Girls

800m - 3 Abigail Cooper 2.54.6. 400m hurdles - 3 Megan Sims 71.5;

Intermediate Girls

200m - 5 Molly Fletcher 29.6; 6 Elysia Costanzo 29.6. 300m - 5 Ella Robinson 45.3, 800m - 5 Ella Robinson 2.26.8. 1500m - 4 Molly Peel 4.47.8 . 80m hurdles - 3 Jessica Dixon-Walker 13.0. Pole Vault - 2 Elysia Costanzo 2.20. Discus - 7 Eliza beth Moorhouse 21.41.

Junior Girls

200m - 3 Elizabeth Taylor 26.9; 4 Alicja Gawronski 27.5. 300m - 2 Alicja Gawronski 42.3; 3 Elizabeth Raylor 42.6. 800m - 3 Flo Brill 2.22.6. 1500m - 7 Chelsie Bole 5.32.8. 75m hurdles - 2 Charlotte Dunstone 12.4; 5 Darni Owusu-Ansah 12.9; 8 Grace Tidman 13.6. Discus - 5 Lauren Stuart 19.52. Javelin - 4 Louise Chance 28.07; 7 Danielle Pusey 23.32.

Cambridgeshire have so far selected 27 athletes for the English Schools Championships.

As they are allowed a team of 32, additions may be made by Saturday.

CAMBS ENGLISH SC HOOLS TEAM

Junior Girls

Elizabeth Taylor - 300m and 4 x100 - Stanground Academy

Alicija Gawronski - 300m and 4x100 - Stanground Academy

Caitlin Goudie - Hammer - Longsands Academy

Jessica Clark - 4x100 - St Bede’s Inter-Church School

Lizzy Harrison - 4x100 - Witchford Village College

Inter Girls

Shannon Flockhart - 1500m - Swavesey Village College

Harriet Fenton-Lake - High Jump - Kimbolton School

Kenyeh Soyei - Shot - Longsands Academy

Elizabeth Moorhouse - Shot - Arthur Mellows Village College

Libby Taylor - Hammer - Bassingbourn Village College

Senior Girls

Maisey Snaith - 400m - Long Road Sixth Form

Julia Paternain - 3000m - Hills Road Sixth Form

Adelaide Omitowoju - Triple Jump - Hills Road Sixth Form

Junior Boys

Joe Purbrick - 80m Hurdles - St Ivo School

Ayo Opaleye - Triple Jump - Swavesey Village College

George Harrison - Hammer - King’s School

Inter Boys

Julian Priest - 200m - Swavesey Village College

Olle-Joseph Parmenter - 1500m - Swavesey Village College

Nicolas Harhalakis - 3000m - The Perse

Conall McGinness - 1500m S/C - Swavesey Village College

Charlie Knott - High Jump - The Perse

Deshawn Lascelles - Triple Jump - Cambourn Village College

Ben Shackleton - Discus - Bottisham Village College

Senior Boys

Adam Cross - 100m - Hills Road Sixth Form

Thomas Keen - 3000m - Hills Road Sixth Form

Joey Croft - 2000m S/C - Hichingbrooke School

Oscar Jopp - Pole Vault - Hills Road Sixth Form