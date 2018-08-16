Freddie flies to another big championship win and Taylor takes a silver

Two local athletes - one from Nene Valley Harriers and one from Peterborough AC - made it onto the podium at the big South of England Championships at Lee Valley at the weekend.

Flying Freddie Fraser, unbeaten over hurdles all year, added yet another top title to his collection when taking the Under 15 boys 80m hurdles honours.

South of England silver medallist Elizabeth Taylor.

Running into a strong wind, the outstanding young Harrier clocked 11.28 to take the gold ahead of Sebastian Wallace from Horsham by 0.3 of a second.

Fraser also won the South of England indoor crown in 2018, the Eastern Counties indoor and outdoor titles and last month stormed to victory in the big English Schools Championships in Birmingham.

He’ll be looking to complete the full set when he competes in the England Championships at the end of the month.

The other medal-winning performance came from Peterborough AC’s teenage talent Elizabeth Taylor.

She raced in the Under 15 girls 200m and was the silver medallist with a time of 26.05, just missing out on the gold as Ayomide Cole of Basingstoke clocked 26.02.

Ruby Anning of Brighton & Hove was third in 26.29.

Taylor, who is coached by Ron Crosby and won the South of England and English indoor 300m titles in the winter , won her heat in 26.88 and was second in her semi-final in 26.87.

Ella Robinson of Nene Valley Harriers just missed out on the Under 17 girls 800m final clocking a time of 2.22.36 for sixth place in her heat.

Charlotte Dunstone of PAC finished fifth in the semi-finals of the Under 15 girls 80m hurdles in 12.31 after finishing runner-up in her heat in a rapid 11.97.

In the Under 13 girls 70m hurdles, PAC pair Alice Bennett and Elena Rivetti were fourth and sixth in their heats in respective times of 12.48 and 13.20.

Dylan Phillips of PAC was 10th in the Under 15 boys high jump final with a 1.55m clearance.