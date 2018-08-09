Francesca hits a hat-trick

Nene Valley’s Under 15 girls pulled off a fine victory in their Eastern Young Athletes League fixture at the Embankment on Sunday, and the Under 15 boys almost emulated them when finishing as runners-up, writes Barry Warne.

Francesca Fenwick pulled off a fine hat-trick of wins for the Under 15s.

Seth Carew won his 300m race.

She clocked 12.1 to cross the line first in the 75m hurdles and added first places in both the high and long jumps. Milli Weller won the B high jump.

There were B string victories for middle distance runners Amelia Devine and Chelsie Bole while Tilly Szarawarski won both the B discus and javelin.

George Harrison was the winner of the Under 15 boys hammer with a throw of 41.38m. He also won the B discus.

Angus Bowling cleared 2.70m to win the pole vault, and there were B firsts for Seth Carew over 300m and Harry Hewitt in the 1500m.

Under 13 Katie Marsh had a day to remember winning the 100m in a time of 14.2 along with the 70m hurdles and long jump.

Charles Molyneux won the Under 13 boys shot with a 10.54m throw, and then proceeded to finish first in the 100m with a 13.0 clocking. Edward Lindsell ran a time of 5:53.8 to win the 1500m before finishing first in the B shot.

Under 17 girl Ella Robinson was in fine form with a win in the 800m while Molly Peel ran 4:50.1 for first place in the 1500m.