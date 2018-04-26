Fletcher and Fenton-Lake are PAC record-breakers

Two Peterborough Athletic Club records were broken in Sunday’s East Anglian League match at the Embankment, writes Helen Taylor.

Tennyson Fletcher extended the Under 13m shot putt record to 7.22m and Harriet Fenton-Lake set a new mark of 27.31m in the Under 17 women’s javelin.

PAC pair Benji Davies (right) and Patryk Szpayngiel dominated the Under 17 800m.

The Under 15 girls dominated in the 200m and 300m with Elizabeth Taylor winning the 300m in 42.3 and the 200m in 26.9 and Charlotte Dunstone taking the honours in the B 200m with a PB of 28.6.

Dunstone had an outstanding day with PBs of 13.7 and 12.2 in the 100m and 75m hurdles as well.

Other PBs in this age group were set by Louise Chance with 4.40m in the long jump and 6.39m in the shot, Charlotte Bennett with 1.40m in the high jump and 6.89m in the shot and Megan Sheils, Maisie Harper, Saffron Tasker and Gaby Owusu-Ansah in the 100m and 200m races.

In the senior women, Chloe Finlay was in fine form taking four seconds off her 800m PB and two seconds off her 1500m PB.

Sarah Caskey won the B 1500m with her fastest time since 2014, Megan Sims returned from injury to win the the 200m and Wendy Perkins finished runner up in the B string 200m and 800m. Jamelia Henson and Kay Gibson scored big points, both competing in five events, including the 4x100m relay.

PAC dominated the Under 13 boys sprints with Max Roe winning the 100m and 200m A races and Matthew Hawkridge winning the B races.

Roe completed a hat-trick of wins in the long jump and also anchored the winning 4x100m relay team made up of Edward Judd, McArthur Octave and Hawkridge.

Louis Moulton threw 5.60m in the B string shot for a new PB and also won the 1500m B race. Max Lewis Wiles ran a season’s best of 5.27.00 in the 1500m.

Dylan Phillips in high jump action for PAC.

Highest scorer for the Under 15 boys was Oliver Beasley with the 1500m being his best event of the day where he knocked 15 seconds off his best with 5.04.8. There were best performances for Oliver Baxter in the 200m (26.9) and newcomer Dontae Bowling in the 100m (12.8) and 200m (26.9).

Conner Cassar (2.35.4) and Jamie Savory (2.37.2) ran their bests in the 800m races while Joshua Armstrong achieved second place in the 1500m A race with a PB of 5.02.

In the field there were PBs for Matthew Simpson in both the javelin (26.53m) and discus (15.30m), Ronnie Davey in the hammer (12.56m), shot (5.40m) and high jump (1.40m) and Dylan Phillips in the discus (15.15m).

Nearly all the Under 17 men achieved PBs. They included Patryk Szpayngiel in the 800m (2.08.04), 400m (54.7 ) and long jump (4.84m), Benji Davies in the 800m (first in 2.07.8), Patrick Cazzaton in the 200m (29.7), George Juniper in the 100m (11.8), Luke Phillips in the discus (14.65m) and Jacob Fox in the javelin (14.20m ).