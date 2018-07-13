ENGLISH SCHOOLS CHAMPIONSHIPS: Freddie goes for gold at the biggest event on the calender

Have your say

It’s the highlight of the year for schools athletics this weekend when the big English Schools Track and Field Championships take place at the Alexander Stadium in Birmingham today and Saturday (July 13/14).

And a handful of local athletes are in with a great chance of making the podium.

William Hughes.

Freddie Fraser of Nene Valley Harriers will be one of the favourites for the gold medal in the junior boys 80m hurdles.

The Deepings School pupil is ranked number one in the UK for the event in his Under 15 age group with a rapid personal best of 11.1 seconds. Last year he finished fifth in the final in 11.56.

Lewis Davey of Peterborough Athletic Club is another with high hopes of a medal.

He goes in the senior boys 400m in top form, having recently captured the East Anglian Schools decathlon title.

Last year he got the silver medal in the intermediate boys final.

William Hughes, the Nene Valley Harriers sprint king from Spalding Grammar School, also made a final last year. That was in the intermediate boys 200m where he just missed out on a medal, finishing in fourth place in a blanket f inish in 22.39.

This time he contests the senior boys age group and will again be expecting a lane in the final.

Local athletes in action will be:

CAMBS

Junior Girls: Elizabeth Taylor - 300m and 4 x100 - Stanground Academy/PAC; Alicija Gawronski - 300m and 4 x 100 - Stanground Academy/NVH.

Inter Girls: Harriet Fenton-Lake - High Jump - Kimbolton School/PAC; Elizabeth Moorhouse - Shot - Arthur Mellows Village College/NVH.

Senior Girls: Megan Sims - 400mH - Stanground Academy/PAC.

Junior Boys; Jason Bogle - 200m - City of Peterborough Academy /NVH.

George Harrison - Hammer - King’s School/NVH.

LINCS

Junior Boys: Donovan Capes - Shot - Bourne Academy/NVH; Timothy Foord - Deeping; Freddie Fraser - 80m hurdles - Deeping/NVH; William Kong - Bourne Grammar/NVH; Cody Roe - Bourne Grammar/NVH; Intermediate Boys; Sepiso Irotumhe - Spalding Grammar; Joe Prince - Nene Valley Harriers.

Senior Boys: Lewis Davey - 400m - Peterborough AC; William Hughes - 200m - Spalding Grammar/NVH

Junior Girls: Flo Brill - 1500m - Bourne Grammar/NVH; Katie Callcut - Bourne Grammar/NVH: Francesca Fenwick - Bourne Grammar/NVH; Danielle Pusey - Bourne Academy/NVH

Sophie Reeves - Stamford/NVH.

Intermediate Girls: Molly Peel - Spalding High/NVH.

Senior Girls: Jasmine Allen - Long Jump - Bourne Grammar/NVH; Megan Ellison - 800m - Stamford/NVH