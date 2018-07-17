ENGLISH SCHOOLS CHAMPIONSHIP: Freddie is the golden boy and Will finds a way to a bronze medal

Nene Valley’s star sprint hurdler Freddie Fraser became a national champion on Saturday, when he won the junior 80m hurdles gold medal at The English Schools Athletic Association Championship in Birmingham.

The talented teenager from the Deepings School clocked 11.15 when winning his heat, but then smashed his personal best in the final with a time of 10.84 which blew the opposition away giving him a winning margin of 0.2 of a second, and cemented his standings at the top of the national rankings.#

Sepiso Irotumhe in triple jump action in Birmingham. Photo: RWT Photography.

William Hughes also won a medal, claiming bronze in the Senior under 20 200m.

The Spalding Grammar School educated Nene Valley Harrier breezed through his heat and semi final, and delivered a third fine run of the weekend when finishing in the bronze medal position in the final with a time of 21.80.

Hughes was making up for just missing out on a medal in the same event when an intermediate boy 12 months earlier.

Peterborough AC’s Lewis Davey was hopeful of a medal, but had his hopes dashed finishing fifth in the senior boys 400m with a 48.70 clocking.

George Harrison in the hammer at the English Schools Championship. Photo: RWT Photography.

Davey, who had picked up a silver in the discipline at intermediate boys level last year, had run quicker in his heat, finishing third in 48.47.

There were also top 10 positions for Nene Valley’s George Harrison who finished ninth in the junior hammer with a throw of 39.17m, Jasmine Allen of Peterborough AC who finished 10th in the senior long jump with a distance of 5.21m and Donovan Capes of Nene Valley Harriers and Bourne Academy who finished 10th in the junior boys shot with 11.89.

Capes was the only year eight in the field and, like most competitors in his event, performed below his best, but he will aim for a top three finish next year.

Other locals to compete in Birmingham were: Cambs: Elizabeth Taylor 5th, junior girls 300m heat; Alicijia Gawronski 5th, junior girls, 300m heat; Harriet Fenton-Lake 8th intermediate girls high jump heat; Elizabeth Moorhouse 12th intermediate girls shot putt final; Megan Sims 6th senior girls 400m hurdles heat; Jason Bogle 7th junior boys 200m second round. Lincs: William Kong, 5th junior boys 100m heat; Cody Roe 16th junior boys triple jump final; Sepiso Irotumhe 15th intermediate boys triple jump final; Joe Prince 6th intermediate boys 400m heat; Flo Brill 6th, junior girls 800m heat; Francesca Fenwick 16th junior girls high jump final; Katie Callcutt 12th junior girls long jump heat; Molly Peel, 8th intermediate girls 150om heat; Megan Ellison, 4th senior girls, 800m heat.